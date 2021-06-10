Latest demand of Fuel Card Market 2019 by Top Manufacturers : BP P.L.C., Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES

A fuel card, also known as the fleet card is utilized for the payment of fuel at gas stations. These cards are also used for the payment of vehicle maintenance and other expenses. The features of fuel card include convenient and comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates, providing real-time updates to fleet managers or owners and enabling them to track all the business related expenses of their fleet. These cards eliminate the manual task of submission of receipts, auditing, and the issuance of checks. The increasing cashless transactions, cost saving from discounts and offers, availability of value-added services, rising fuel theft, technological shifts, and changing customer behavior/preference are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the fuel card market. Moreover, a profound shift to payments digitization and the influence of IoT are expected to provide significant opportunities to fuel card market to grow in the coming years.

The “Global Fuel Card Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fuel card market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global fuel card market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global fuel card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fuel card market.

Some of the key players influencing the fuel card market are BP P.L.C., Comdata, ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD., Exxon Mobil Corporation, FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Libya Oil Holding Ltd, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell plc, U.S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc. among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fuel card market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall fuel card market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the fuel card market.

