Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities

Latest market research report titled Lead Acid Battery in India 2017 states that growth in the country’s automobile industry and increased need for power backup solutions are playing a significant role in the market’s growth. Increased focus of companies to achieve higher sales in the more lucrative replacement market is helping in strong value-wise growth in the market.

Growth in various sectors that are highly dependent on the uninterrupted power supply is also resulting in higher demand for lead acid batteries. Government initiatives to develop the renewable energy sector are resulting in the growth of the industrial battery segment. This segment is expected to grow at a faster pace than the automotive segment.

The lead acid battery in India is duopolistic in nature, with Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries controlling ~50% of the total market. While Exide has a leadership position in the automotive segment, Amara Raja dominates the industrial segment.

The two companies are also undertaking several capacity expansion projects to boost production to meet growing demand in the country. Apart from these two companies, other dominant players in the market include HBL Power Systems, AMCO Batteries, Celtek Batteries, Su-Kam Power Systems and Luminous Power Technologies. Although advancements in battery technologies have resulted in the development of more efficient types of batteries such as lithium ion and lithium polymer, the lead acid battery market in India currently faces little threat from them.

Coverage:

Overview of the lead acid battery market, and historical and forecasted market size data over FY 2014 to FY 2020

Overview of the various segments in the market and their historical and forecasted market size data over FY 2014 to FY 2020

Trade analysis of lead acid batteries in India

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Overview of the competitive scenario in the market, and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Key recent developments in the market

