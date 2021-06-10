Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Market Insight

Low Calorie Sweeteners Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Low calorie sweeteners are compounds, which are sweet in taste but has no calorie. They help in maintaining blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. Low calorie sweeteners are helpful in restoring high blood pressure and overall health. Increasing consumption of ready to eat food, healthy products and regulatory laws, are majorly driving the growth of the market.

North America is dominating the low-calorie sweeteners market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the foresight period 2018-2023. The demand for natural low-calorie sweeteners is increasing in this region based on rising awareness about healthy diet and increasing consumers of convenience food.

Increasing focus on R&D in the existing product line to manufacture superior and low-cost sweetener, which is natural, or plant derived, is expected to have potential market. Increasing adoption of a ready to eat food in developing countries, especially, in China and India have boosted the market growth in this region. High use of natural low-calorie sweetener in certain food & beverage products might hamper the growth of the market over the review period. However, the overall growth of the Asia Pacific low calorie sweeteners market is estimated to achieve uplift.

Low calorie sweeteners are compounds which are sweet in taste but contains no or zero calories. This inherited property makes it useful in maintaining blood glucose levels of diabetic patients over the conventional sugars. The commonly used low calorie artificial sweeteners are aspartame, neotame, saccharin, acesulfame, and sucralose. Increasing population demand for natural products has shown downfall in artificial low-calorie sweeteners as compared to the natural sweeteners. Furthermore, natural sweeteners, for instance, stevia can be used as a sugar substitutes in food & beverage and healthcare industries.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in the Global Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market are

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.),

Archer Daniels Midland (the U.S.),

Tate & Lyle (U.K.),

Cargill Inc. (the U.S.),

Ingredion Inc. (the U.S.),

Celanese Corporation (the U.S.),

NutraSweet (the U.S.)

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major Low-calorie sweeteners market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Key Findings

Increased health concerns such as diabetes and obesity has opened the market for low-calorie substitutes or alternative for sugar. Top exporters of low-calorie sweeteners include countries such as the Canada, U.S., China, Germany & India.

Segments

Low calorie sweeteners market is segmented based on type, which include artificial and natural. Among them, the artificial low-calorie sweeteners occupy a major share of the globe market because of low-cost. Rising health concerns and more inclination towards the use of natural products has led the food & beverage companies to switch for low-calorie substitutes or alternative for sugar.

Low calorie sweeteners market is segmented based on application, which comprises food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care products, and others. Among them, the food & beverage occupy a major share of the global market owing to increasing demand for convenience food.

Low calorie sweeteners is segmented based on distribution channel, which comprises store-based (convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers and others) and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store-based channels dominates the market due to convenient one-stop shopping experience of the consumers.

Regional Analysis

Global Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2017-2023. The increasing consumer awareness and the demand for convenience food are some of the significant reasons for the growing use of natural Low-calorie sweeteners-based products in the North American market. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global low-calorie sweeteners market during the forecast period 2017-2023. The major importers of low-calorie sweeteners includes Mexico, Germany, Philippines, the U.K. and France.