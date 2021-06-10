Luxury Watch Market Research, Key Trends & Future Analysis During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Luxury Watch Market – By Type (Mechanical Watch, Quartz Watch, Others), By Made (Swiss Watches, Others), By Demography (Men, women), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Single Brand Store, Multi Brand Store) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Luxury Watch Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Worldwide, the luxury watch market experienced growth across most regions. A luxury watch is an expensive timepiece and has been a symbol of wealth and reputation. Watch manufacturers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, Breitling, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, and Tag Heuer have earned and maintained their elite status among luxury watches.

Market Drivers & Restraints

The growth of the luxury watch market is strongly depending on a range of factors including the affluent population, international tourism, economic growth, etc. With growing countries’ economies, consumers are becoming stronger in terms of affordability and with a rise in brand awareness, their spending on luxury goods is also growing. Due to rising disposable income in the world, the population is shifting towards luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the regions are purchasing a luxury watch in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are buying a luxury watch in order to improve their status and reputation in society. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the luxury watch market in the upcoming years.

The penetration of smartphones has led to an increase in the usage of online sales all over the world. The millennial populations are preferring online sales channel over the offline and wholesale channel which is opening a gateway opportunity for the online sales channel to grow soon. In addition to this, advancements in the online marketing and continuously rising use of digital media for product marketing & promotions of the luxury products are the major key factors which are anticipated to drive the growth of the luxury watch market over the forecasted period.

Millennials are emerging as new major buyers of a luxury watch, countries like China and the U.S. are witnessing strong demand for luxury goods among millennials. In terms of region, Europe remained the leading region for sales, followed by the Americas, Asia (including mainland China), Japan and the rest of the world. International tourism is also acting as a key growth driver for the luxury watch market. Countries such as Germany, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Spain, and Italy have witnessed higher demand for luxury watch among tourists. However, the rise of pre-owned luxury goods market is a major restraint for the global luxury watch market. Economic uncertainties are also adversely affecting the growth of the global luxury watch market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Luxury Watch Market with respect to following sub- markets:

By Type

– Mechanical Watch

– Quartz Watch

– Others

By Made

– Swiss Watches

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Single Brand Store

– Multi Brand Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

– Rolex SA

– Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

– The Swatch Group

– Patek Philippe

– Audemars Piguet

– Chopard

– Girard- Perregaux

– Ulysse Nardin

– Breitling SA

– Other Major & Niche Key Players.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Luxury Watch Market

3. Global Luxury Watch Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Luxury Watch Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Luxury Watch Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2018-2024)

9. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Made

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Made

10.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

11.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12. Global Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

12.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,

13.2.2. By Made

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made

13.2.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.3. By Demography

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.2.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.4. By Distribution Channel

13.2.4.1. Introduction

13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.1. By Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,

13.3.2. By Made

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made

13.3.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.3. By Demography

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.3.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.4. By Distribution Channel

13.3.4.1. Introduction

13.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.1. By Type

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.4.1.4. Mechanical Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.1.5. Quartz Watch Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024,

13.4.2. By Made

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Made

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Made

13.4.2.4. Swiss Watches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.2.5. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.3. By Demography

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.4.3.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.3.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.4. By Distribution Channel

13.4.4.1. Introduction

13.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.4.4.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.4.5. Single Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

13.4.4.6. Multi Brand Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024

Continue…



