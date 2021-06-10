Mancozeb Market to 2027 by Vendor Competitive Landscape Bayer AG, Coromandel International Limited, Corteva, Inc., Hebei Shuangji Chemical Co., Ltd., Indofil Industries Limited, Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mancozeb is a commonly used protective fungicide and insecticide in agriculture. It is a grayish yellow powder widely used on crops to treat foliar fungal diseases. Mancozeb is a combination of maneb and zineb and is insoluble in most solvents including water. The compound has a negligible vapor pressure and low potential to volatilize into the air. It is readily degraded in soil. Mancozeb is used in many countries for horticulture and agricultural food crops. It is also used tobacco, ornamental trees and in forestry to control fungal diseases in conifer and fir trees.

The mancozeb market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demands for food coupled with low cost and efficient output characteristics of the product. Growing demand for specialty fungicides and rising risks of crop failure further fuel the growth of the mancozeb market. However, emerging green substitutes of the product and regulations association with the distribution and usage of the product restrict the growth of the mancozeb market. On the other hand, demands from the developing nations showcase major growth opportunities for the mancozeb market during the forecast period.

The key Manufacturers covered in this report:

• Bayer AG

• Coromandel International Limited

• Corteva, Inc.

• Hebei Shuangji Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Indofil Industries Limited

• Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Nantong Baoye Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Ningbo Generic Chemical Co., Ltd.

• UPL Limited

• Xi’An MPC Stock Co., Ltd.

The global mancozeb market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as mancozeb, maneb, zineb, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as agricultural, plantations and estates, horticultural and ornamental crops, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mancozeb market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mancozeb market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mancozeb market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mancozeb market in these regions.

