Market Insights of Smart mirrors Market by Top Key Companies, Size , Key Findings And Regional Outlook
The Global smart mirror market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.85 billion by 2017 to USD 4.52 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2027. The growth in the smart mirror market can be account on the factors such as increasing demand for smart mirrors from automotive industry, the evolution from outdated stores to new transformed digital stores, the existence of a large number of public owned startups and surface of new technology.
The market is segmented on the basis of component type, technology and end-user. By technology it is segmented into electro chromic technology, self-dimming technology, self-cleaning mirrors and self-repairing mirrors. The technology of self-dimming in mirrors plays a key role in safe driving accessory. It is accessories which provide safety to driver while driving. By end user the market is segmented on the basis of retail, consumer and household, healthcare and Automotive. Automotive sector segment has been projected to be the leading segment in 2016, however, consumer & residential segment is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR over 2017–2027, fueled by increasing adoption of new & inventive technologies in the smart mirror industry.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report
By region, global smart (digital) mirror market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America region is dominating the smart mirrors market followed by Europe region. North America region retain highest market share on the account of various innovations in smart technology , increased adoption of smart mirrors in commercial shopping malls, hotels and automotive. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market on the basis of growing retail and healthcare sector coupled with increased adoption of smart home technology.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the Global Smart (digital) Mirror Market in the following segments:
By Component type:
Camera
Displays
Audio Systems
By Technology:
Electro Chromic Technology
Self-dimming Technology
Self-Cleaning Mirrors
Self-Repairing Mirrors
By End User:
Retail
Healthcare
Consumer and Household
Automotive
By Regions
Global Smart (digital) Mirror market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increase in production of light vehicle and rising construction activities are some of the factors that are anticipated to boost the global smart mirror market in upcoming years. Globally, the smart mirror market is expected to achieve significant growth on account of increasing demand from commercial shopping outlets and malls, Furthermore government in developed countries has set policies and regulations to install camera display mirrors in light motor vehicles. The growth in smart digital market is fueled by changing lifestyle, increasing population and rising middle class population. There are also some restraining factors to the smart digital market such as high initial cost and lack of awareness. Such factors are prominent threat for the global smart mirror market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027.
Key Players
Gentex Corporation
Magna International Inc.
ACEP France SAS
Panasonic Corporation
Seura Solutions
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Keonn Technologies
Mirrus Corporation Inc.
Perseus Mirrors
Electric Mirror, LLC
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Name: David
Phone: +1313 462 0609
Email : [email protected]