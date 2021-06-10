Market opportunity and growth drivers of Cocoa Powder market till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Cocoa Powder Market – By Process (Natural Cocoa Powder, Dutch Process Cocoa Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channel) By Application (Chocolate & Confectionery, Beverages, Bakery, Functional Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Cocoa powder Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Cocoa powder is an unsweetened powder produced by grinding the seeds of the fruit of a tropical evergreen cocoa tree. The cocoa powder is produced by processing cocoa seeds at high temperature. This process involves fermentation, drying, roasting, crushing and grinding of cocoa seeds. The cocoa powder is used for making the chocolate product.

Global cocoa powder market is thriving on the back of rising chocolate consumption across the global. The chocolate market has attained a positive rate across the globe as the chocolate consumption per capita rising across the globe, especially in Europe & North American countries. Both North America and Europe region has collectively acquired more than 70% of the world chocolate market. The cocoa powder demand is amazingly strong in these regions as the chocolate production and consumption is very high in these regions. Furthermore, there are lots of innovation goes on with cocoa powder in order to develop new food & beverage products. New chocolate manufacturers are consuming a significant amount of cocoa powder to produced different chocolate and confectionary products. In addition to this, advancements of distribution channels and rising e-commerce channels have also backed the growth of the global cocoa market as the cocoa producers can directly connect to their consumers.

Apart from this, cocoa powder is also known for remarkable health benefits such as improve blood rate, reduced risk of heart attack and others. Some believe cocoa powder can also help fight cancer as it is specifically rich in antioxidants known as polyphenols and flavonoids. Some of the health benefits of cocoa powder such as it prevents cancer, lower risk of heart disease, reduce blood pressure, improved cholesterol, prevent cognitive decline, reduce depression, beneficial in weight loss and, better dental & skin health. Such remarkable health benefits of cocoa powder and growing awareness about the cocoa powder’s benefits among people are projected to enhance the growth of the global cocoa powder market.

However, cocoa powder products may contain cadmium, which is a toxic heavy metal, which is why governments in many countries are implementing new regulatory laws or limit the consumption of cocoa powder. These legal barriers are likely to hamper the growth of the global cocoa powder market in coming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of cocoa powder market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Process

– Natural Cocoa Powder

– Dutch Process Cocoa Powder

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty Stores

– Convenience Stores

– Online Stores

– Other Distribution Channel

By Application

– Chocolate & Confectionery

– Beverages

– Bakery

– Functional Food

– Cosmetic

– Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Ghirardelli

– Nestle

– Mars, Inc.

– Cocoa Processing Company

– Olam International

– Cargill, Inc.

– Barry Callebaut

– Swiss Chalet Fine Foods

– Jindal Cocoa

– Carlyle Cocoa

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

