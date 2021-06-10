Mechanical Steering Gear Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation 2017-2025

Mechanical steering gear market: Overview

Mechanical steering gear system can be explained as a steering system which uses mechanical force as a driver. It can also be referred as a non-power steering gear system or manual steering gear system. This system can be of two types – rack and pinion gear system in which the rotational motion of the pinion is converted into the linear motion of the rack which is used to move the steering system, and recirculating ball steering system in which a box containing various ball bearings is attached to the drive, when the steering wheel is moved the drive turns the ball bearings forcing them to reach the nut and this force is used to drive the system.

A mechanical steering gear system consists of a mechanical gearbox, rack and pinion arrangement, linkages, wheel spindle assemblies and ball joints. These systems are used in light weight vehicles or tractors.

Mechanical steering gear market: Drivers & Restraints

The advantage of using a mechanical steering gear system is that it requires no power to drive the system. It uses a mechanical force to drive the steering system. It has an easy and smooth operation and has a large drop arm travel. It is easy to maintain and has a shock absorbing action against vibrations and road shocks

The technology used in these systems is very conventional, and it is replaced by hydraulic steering systems and power steering systems which are more efficient than the mechanical steering gear systems. The disadvantages of using these systems are it’s high resistance to wheel power, a low response at high speeds and its simple structure. Hydraulic and power steering gear systems weigh less and have a straight line stability function. These systems also provide the automatic return of the steering wheel, unlike mechanical steering systems in which a mechanical force is required to do this action.

Mechanical steering gear market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the type of steering used, mechanical steering gear market is divided into :-

Rotary

Rack

Hydraulic

On the basis of the type of steering system gears used, mechanical steering gear market is divided into:-

Rack and pinion

Worm and roller

Recirculation ball and nut

On the basis of the type of steering system gears mechanisms used, mechanical steering gear market is divided into :-

Fifth wheel steering system

Side pivot steering system Davis steering gear Ackerman steering gear



On the basis of the end use application, mechanical steering gear market is divided into :-

Light weight commercial vehicles

Construction industry

Ships

Others

Mechanical steering gear market: Region wise Outlook

The mechanical steering gear market is divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market share of Asia Pacific is highest in the manufacturing and consumption of mechanical steering gear systems because of the heavy use of light weight vehicles and the use of conventional technology in this region. India and China are the global leaders of mechanical steering gear systems and are expected to grow in future. It is followed by the Middle East and African countries which also uses manual steering systems in the light weight vehicles. North America, Latin America, and Europe also have a decent market share of mechanical steering gear systems, but the use of hydraulic and power steering systems are more in this region.

Mechanical steering gear market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in mechanical steering gear market are :-