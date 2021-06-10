MEMS Microphones Market | Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

MEMS Microphones Market Overview:

The global MEMS microphones market is expected to witness a significant growth driven by key factors including increasing number of MEMS microphones in mobile handsets, expanding voice assistance solutions, increasing adoption of MEMS microphones for hearing aids, and growing importance of MEMS microphones in internet of things (IoT) & automotive applications. According to our research, the market for MEMS microphones is growing at a steady phase. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 13.3 billion units by 2024. Additionally, an increasing interest on rugged MEMS microphones is expected to create new business opportunity for the vendors focusing on piezoelectric MEMS microphones. However, continuous fluctuation of profit margins due to declining average selling price, is the key challenge hindering the progression of global MEMS microphone market.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global MEMS Microphones market is expected to reach $ 2,898.8 million by 2024, growing at 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2024. The market is segmented based on signal to noise ratio (SNR), type, technology, and application.

Complete business Report on MEMS Microphones Market spread across 79 pages and Top companies. Get Free SAMPLE at:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085370

Based on signal to noise ratio (SNR), the market is segmented into less than and equal to 59 db (<= 59 db), greater than 59 db and less than 64 db ( >59 db and < 64 db), and greater than 64 db (>64 db).

Based on type, the market is segmented into analog and digital. The digital segment was dominant in 2017 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased market supply.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into capacitive MEMS microphones and piezoelectric MEMS microphones.

Based on application, the market is segmented into mobile handsets, other consumer electronics, hearing aids, IoT & VR, and others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the MEMS microphones market, followed by the Americas. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to an expanding fabless business model and widespread presence of dedicated foundries/contract manufacturers in the region. The report also covers country-wise analysis of MEMS microphones market across various regions including Asia Pacific, Americas, and rest of the world (RoW).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The report covers an in-depth analysis of various vendors in global MEMS microphones market including Knowles Electronics, LLC., STMicroelectronics, AAC Technologies, Cirrus Logic, TDK (InvenSense, Inc.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Akustica Inc.), DB Unlimited, BSE, Sonion, and Vesper Technologies, Inc.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global MEMS Microphones Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight on the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions

We can help! Our analysts can customize this report to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our analyst for customization of study report

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]