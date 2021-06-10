Military Augmented Reality Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – BAE Systems, Applied Research Associated, Google, Osterhout Design Group, Six15 Technologies

The Insight Partners has declared the expansion of the “Global Military Augmented Reality Market Research Report which gives Industry Size, Shares and Forecasts till 2025.

The most prominent region in the military augmented reality market accounted for North America, pertaining to the significant investments from various companies in United States and advancements in augmented reality has led the commercial sector in the region to benefit greatly. Owing to the benefits of augmented reality, the technology has been incorporated in defense sector for training purpose as well as for battlefield operations, to offer the soldiers with an opportunity to view the actual world and simultaneously an overlay broadcast of the battlefield on the eyepiece.

This factor has heavily boosted the military augmented reality market in the region in the recent years. Additionally, the presence of technological giants such as Google, Honeywell International Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., Six15 Technologies, and Osterhout Design Group helps the military augmented reality market to escalate over the years. The United States Department of Defense works closely with these companies in order to design and manufacture products and technologies as per the requirements of the army, to strengthen the armed forces operating in a battlefield. The constant support from US DoD facilitates the market players operating in military augmented reality market to innovate, design and develop robust augmented reality devices for military forces. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of military augmented reality market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BAE Systems

Applied Research Associated Inc.

Google LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Six15 Technologies

The global military augmented reality market accounted to US$ 511.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,797.5 by 2025.

