Military Body Armor Market – Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2023

Key Players:

The key players in the military body armor market are 3M (US), BAE Systems (UK), Coorstek Inc. (US), Du Pont (US), Elmon (Greece), Honeywell (US), MKU Limited (India), Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US), Safariland, LLC (US), and Survitec Group Limited (UK)

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global military body armor market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the military body armor market by its protection level, protection type, material, and region.

Market Highlights:

Body armor refer to protective clothing, designed to absorb slashing, bludgeoning and penetrating attacks by weapons. Soldiers are exposed to high-calibre fire, explosives and have to manoeuvre through highly-volatile zones. This is why it is very important that they are protected with the highest level of ballistic resistant vests. they typically issued government-approved body armour to wear when they are going to high-risk zones.

The military body armor market has been segmented by protection level, protection type, material, and region. Based on material, the market has been further segmented into steel, composite ceramics, aramid, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), and others. Composites ceramics are widely used in most hard armor plates, along with aramid backing, such as Kevlar.

By region, the global military body armor market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to the huge investments on military body armor by the US and Canada. Moreover, the US has the presence of major players, such as 3M, Coorstek Inc., Du Pont, and Honeywell. Likewise, Europe is one of the leading regions in the market, owing to the rising demand for body armor in countries, such as the UK, France, Russia, and Germany is majorly contributing to the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

By Protection Level

Type 1

Type 2-A

Type 2

Type 3-A

Type 3

Type 4

By Protection Type

Ballistic Protection

Spike Protection

Edged Blade Protection

By Material

Steel

Composite Ceramics

Aramid

Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

