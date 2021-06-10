Military Fire Control System Market – Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2023

A military fire control system consists of a number of components, including control, command, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I); electro-optical/infrared sensors; gun data computer; and overall positioning system. Increase in the terrorist activities and increasing military missions and operations are the major driver driving the market for the military fire control systems market during the forecast period.

The Military fire control system market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023

The automated fir control systems and devices help soldiers to accomplish military operations with higher operating efficiency and better effectiveness. The increasing implementation of automated technology in fire control system by companies will contribute to the growth in military fire control system market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Military fire control system market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global military fire control system market by its Application, Platform, Component, and Region.

Key Players:

The key players in Military fire control system market are Elbit Systems (Israel), BAE Systems (U.K), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Safran (France), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Bharat Electronics Limited (India), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) and Ultra Electronics Group (U.K)

Segmentation:

By Application

Naval

Ground-Based

Airborne

By Platform

Weapon mounted

Vehicle mounted

By Component

Gun director

Computing Devices/Displays

Sensor Range finder/designator Radar Navigation system EO/IR SONAR Others

Others

By Region

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

