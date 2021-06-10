Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Sales, Size, Shares, Trends Analysis by Regions and Growth Forecast to 2024
Global “Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The major factors for the growth of the South African minimally invasive surgical devices market include the higher acceptance rate of minimally invasive procedures over traditional procedures, improved patient quality of life and increasing number of surgeries among the aging population, minimally invasive surgeries help reduce healthcare costs and time, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders.
Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have been reported to cause less post-operative pain, and hence, patients receive smaller dosages of painkillers. As there are minimal cuts or stitches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter, and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions made through the muscles, and these muscles take a considerable amount of time to heal, whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions, leading to quicker recovery. In addition, the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The main advantage that MIS has over traditional open surgeries is higher precision, due to video-assisted equipment, which produces a better and magnified image of the organs or body parts being operated. These surgeries are gaining wider acceptance among the geriatric population, due to the relatively shorter recovery time. These developments have created significant traction for robotic surgeries in several private hospitals in South Africa. Most of the initial surgeries performed using these robotic systems were to treat cardiovascular, urology, and neurology conditions. Furthermore, with improvements in the reimbursement scenario and streamlining of regulatory guidelines, the MIS devices market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
In South Africa, NCDs (non-communicable diseases) account for 84% of all deaths in persons aged 60 years and above, with ischemic heart disease and stroke being the leading single causes of death in men. The order is reversed in women. Together the diseases account for about one-third of the total deaths. COPD accounts for almost double the number of deaths among men than women. Malignant neoplasms are responsible for 16% of deaths in older men and 10% in older women, with lung cancer as a predominant cause in men and breast cancer in women. Thus, the rising aging population, coupled with the increase in prevalence of various chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, GI diseases, cancer, and NCD’s, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
As per the scope of this report, minimally invasive surgical devices refer to electrosurgical systems, robot-assisted surgical systems, and surgical equipment, such as needles, retractors, and guide wires, which are used during the minimally invasive procedure.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market by Companies
Key Market Trends
Trocars is the Segment by Surgical Equipment that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
The earlier usage of trocars was specifically for the drainage of infected body fluid and gases from the body, but with later innovations, urologists started using trocars for the easy insertion of the surgical scopes inside the body. Currently, trocars are majorly used for laparoscopic procedures, which are associated with the abdominal surgeries that are also referred to as open surgeries. These procedures are made easy with the revolutionary implementation of trocars, which has contributed to the improvement of patient care. Increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries, along with the significance of trocars, is the factor contributing to the growth of this segment in South Africa.
Detailed TOC of Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
10.4 Company 4
10.5 Company 5
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 74
