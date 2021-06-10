Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Sales, Size, Shares, Trends Analysis by Regions and Growth Forecast to 2024

Global “Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The major factors for the growth of the South African minimally invasive surgical devices market include the higher acceptance rate of minimally invasive procedures over traditional procedures, improved patient quality of life and increasing number of surgeries among the aging population, minimally invasive surgeries help reduce healthcare costs and time, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders.

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have been reported to cause less post-operative pain, and hence, patients receive smaller dosages of painkillers. As there are minimal cuts or stitches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter, and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions made through the muscles, and these muscles take a considerable amount of time to heal, whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions, leading to quicker recovery. In addition, the body scars involved in MIS are barely noticeable. The main advantage that MIS has over traditional open surgeries is higher precision, due to video-assisted equipment, which produces a better and magnified image of the organs or body parts being operated. These surgeries are gaining wider acceptance among the geriatric population, due to the relatively shorter recovery time. These developments have created significant traction for robotic surgeries in several private hospitals in South Africa. Most of the initial surgeries performed using these robotic systems were to treat cardiovascular, urology, and neurology conditions. Furthermore, with improvements in the reimbursement scenario and streamlining of regulatory guidelines, the MIS devices market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

In South Africa, NCDs (non-communicable diseases) account for 84% of all deaths in persons aged 60 years and above, with ischemic heart disease and stroke being the leading single causes of death in men. The order is reversed in women. Together the diseases account for about one-third of the total deaths. COPD accounts for almost double the number of deaths among men than women. Malignant neoplasms are responsible for 16% of deaths in older men and 10% in older women, with lung cancer as a predominant cause in men and breast cancer in women. Thus, the rising aging population, coupled with the increase in prevalence of various chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, GI diseases, cancer, and NCD’s, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, minimally invasive surgical devices refer to electrosurgical systems, robot-assisted surgical systems, and surgical equipment, such as needles, retractors, and guide wires, which are used during the minimally invasive procedure.

