Mosquito Repellents Market are expected to generate a valuation of US$ 4 Billion, in 2019

Environmental changes such as land-surface characteristics and variation in climate, along with increased anthropogenic activities comprising mining, deforestation, mining, and human mobility, have resulted in an increase in vector-borne diseases including dengue virus, Zika virus, and malaria, over the years—thereby driving the sales of mosquito repellents.

As per a recently published study on the global mosquito repellent market, by Persistence Market Research (PMR), developing economies are projected to exhibit high adoption of mosquito repellents, with APEC leading the suit. As per the report, APEC and China together account for approximately half the volume and value share—the demand further projected to grow at a significant CAGR.

Global sales of mosquito repellents are expected to generate a valuation of US$ 4 Billion, in 2019 and the global volume sales (in million units) is studied to increase 1.8x, standing at 54,406 Mn units, during the same period. The overall market for mosquito repellents is expected to expand a robust CAGR of 8 percent, in terms of value, through 2018-2026, considering:

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25825

Governments of various regions in South East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America are making substantial investments in several vector-control strategies to bring down reported incidences of malaria.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing effective and environment-friendly mosquito repelling products, aimed at preventing vector-borne diseases.

Increased investments in research and development initiatives to discover natural materials for developing cost-effective advanced products, in addition to mosquito repellent products catering to indoor and outdoor demand.

Stringency in regulation set by authorities such as European Environmental Agency, European Medicines Agency, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure consumer safety, will drive the demand for natural mosquito repellents having lesser concentration of active ingredients.

APEC and China Continue to Witness Substantial Demand

With a market share of over 36 percent along a substantial incremental opportunity projection, APEC is likely to remain the most lucrative, revenue-generating pocket for mosquito repellents. India, after the rest of APEC, is projected to gain high basis points— expanding its market share further. In terms of overall incremental opportunity created over the forecast period of 2018-2026, India is expected to represent a share of approximately 50 percent. Other than India, countries, such as South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, amongst others, are projected to witness significant growth in demand for mosquito repellent products, in the coming years. China, on the other hand, is projected to be positioned in the high volume and value growth quadrant, considering the increasing urban congestion in the region. Apart from the emerging markets, North America, followed by Europe, will observe moderate growth in the mosquito repellent market.

Opportunity Analysis: “PMR foresees significant growth opportunities in rural and developing markets, considering the widespread availability of non-branded mosquito repellents in India. Manufacturers are increasing their revenue share in low income developing regions by launching relatively cheaper and more effective products such as Good Knight Fast Cards, roll on, wipes by S.C. Johnson and Sons and Godrej Consumer Products Limited. These cards are available for 1 rupee each, burns instantly for 3 minutes, does not produce smoke, and can prevent mosquitoes up to 5 hours. In addition, cream-based mosquito repellents are expected to remain the most favored products, holding a market share of over 53 percent, in 2018. However, low toxicity and high repellent action will create significant market demand for vaporizers, in the coming years”, explains a senior analyst.

Bio-Based, Herbal Mosquito Repellent Formulations Gain Preference

Although N,N-Diethyl-3-methylbenzamide, also called DEET, provides protection against a range of insects, including mosquitoes, fleas, leeches, and ticks, several studies indicate its harmful effect on the human nervous system. Currently, accounting for a relatively small volume share in the global mosquito repellent market, the bio-based segment, by source, will expand at a promising CAGR of over 8.5 percent, retaining its position, in terms of growth, over the forecast period.

To counter the ill effects of synthetic mosquito repellent products, manufacturers are developing natural mosquito repellents which are as effective as synthetic mosquito repellents. For instance, some soy-based repellents are known to offer longer protection than low-concentration DEET products. Most mosquito repellents contain petroleum, parabens, phthalates among other synthetic chemicals, leading to skin allergies and reactions. Oil and Lamon Eucalyptus (OLE) is a plant based repellent which has been shown to have similar protection to lower concentration of DEET. Manufactures are also using natural repellent actives such as essential oils which present low toxicity, instead of chemicals to manufacture mosquito repellent.

Mosquito Repellent Market Showcases a Moderately Consolidated Landscape

Tier-1 manufacturers including Godrej consumer product Inc., 3M, S.C. Johnson and Sons, Spectrum Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Avon Products Inc. and Dabur India Ltd, hold approximately 50-60 percent of the total market share. The tier-1 players are have a diversified product portfolio and supply different forms and varieties of mosquito repellent for urban and rural regional areas. Tier-2 manufacturers of mosquito repellents, account for nearly 25-30 percent of the overall market—having a relatively smaller production capacity and limited regional presence. Tier-2 manufacturers include Coghlan, Omega, Jyothy Laboratories, Global Consumer Products Private Limited, and Avon Product Inc. Holding around 10-15 percent of the overall market, tier-3 players are the smaller domestic players, having limited product offering and regional presence. The core differentiation strategies include:

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/25825