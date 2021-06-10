Naphthalene Market: Technological Advancements, Current Market Size, and Future Scenario of the Market

The “Naphthalene Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Naphthalene business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Naphthalene Industry also provides granular analysis of the Naphthalene market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The market for naphthalene is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the key factors driving the market is the growing use of NSF (Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde) in concrete admixtures. However, the stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing application in the textile industry is also likely to boost the demand for naphthalene during the forecast period.

– New applications in the construction sector is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Naphthalene Market by Top Manufacturers:

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd�

CarbonTech Group

Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

DEZA a.s

Epsilon Carbon

Exxon Mobil Corporation