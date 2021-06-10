New product developments and trends of Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market during 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market – By Type (Active Solar Water Heating Systems, Passive Solar Water Heating Systems) By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial) By Component (Storage Tank, Solar Collector, Heat Exchangers, Controls & Monitoring, Pump Group) and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Asia Pacific and regional/market. The Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Asia Pacific Solar Based Water Heater Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around USD 4.5 Billion by the end of 2023. The market of solar water heater is expected to thrive on the back of growing number of rising environmental concerns among population and government initiatives to curb pollution in this region. Governments in Asia Pacific region are encouraging population to adopt renewable energy driven technologies such as solar water heater and others. Apart from this, governments are offering numerous incentives to boost the adoption of solar based technologies in country. Such government initiative and support are likely to augment the growth of solar based water heater market in Asia Pacific region in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of solar based water heater market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Active Solar Water Heating Systems

– Direct circulation systems

– Indirect circulation systems

– Passive Solar Water Heating Systems

– Integral collector-storage passive systems

– Thermosyphon systems

By End-User

– Commercial

– Residential

– Industrial

By Component

– Storage Tank

– Solar Collector

– Heat Exchangers

– Controls & Monitoring

– Pump Group

By Country

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Competitive Landscape

– EPL India Ltd

– Inter Solar

– TARA POWER TECH

– SunPower

– Azuma Solar Co. Ltd.

– Chiryu Heater

– GreenTek India Pvt. Ltd.

– EMMVEE

– Solarmate

– Nuetech Solar System

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by country, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market

3. Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Active Solar Water Heating Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.1. Direct circulation systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.4.2. Indirect circulation systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Passive Solar Water Heating Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.1. Integral collector-storage passive systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Thermosyphon systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-Users

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Users

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Users

10.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

11.4. Storage Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Solar Collector Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Heat Exchangers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Controls & Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Pump Group Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.1.4. Active Solar Water Heating Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.1. Direct circulation systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.2. Indirect circulation systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Passive Solar Water Heating Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.1. Integral collector-storage passive systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.2. Thermosyphon systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By End-Users

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Users

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Users

12.2.2.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Component

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

12.2.3.4. Storage Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Solar Collector Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Heat Exchangers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.7. Controls & Monitoring Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.8. Pump Group Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share of Key Players

13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Asia Pacific Solar based Water Heater Market

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. EPL India Ltd

13.3.2. Inter Solar

13.3.3. TARA POWER TECH

13.3.4. SunPower

13.3.5. Azuma Solar Co. Ltd.

13.3.6. Chiryu Heater

13.3.7. GreenTek India Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.8. EMMVEE

13.3.9. Solarmate

13.3.10. Nuetech Solar System

Continue….

