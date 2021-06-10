New product developments and trends of Wine market during 2018-2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Wine Market – By Type (White Wine, Red Wine, Rose Wine, Dessert or Sweet Wine, Sparkling Wine, Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Wine Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Wine is an alcoholic drink, obtained from the total or partial alcoholic fermentation of fresh grapes. This wine product obtained from the fermentation of grape juice, typically containing about 10 to 15 percent alcohol. Wines are mainly categorized into three types: still wines, sparkling wines, and fortified wines. Wine has a nearly 5,000 years old history and is being consumed in almost every part of the world. Wine has a been a symbol of tradition, status, and luxury and its demand are rapidly growing as the consumer’s lifestyle is improving.

The wine’s recognition is increasing at a surprising rate, with improving the lifestyle of the middle-class population and growing per capita income of consumers in emerging economies, wine consumption is also rising. Wine has been a product of affluent class population only, but in recent years, swelled number of vineyards across the globe and popularity of domestic wine brands have attracted a major part of the common population across the globe. Rising per capita income is a major factor which is encouraging the growth of the global wine market. Consumers with higher spending power are increasingly spending on alcoholic beverages especially in developed countries.

There is also a rise in demand for premium wines across the globe. Wealthy people are willingly spending more on premium products such as luxury goods, luxury beverages, and others. Still, the medium-cost wines are the most attractive segment in wines market. As the popularity of wines is growing among the middle-class population, the consumption of medium-cost wine has grown strongly. Changing taste and new preferences among consumers, along with increasing demand for new and exotic flavors, such as sparkling wine and other tropical fruit wine are expected to fuel the growth of the wine market.

However, high preference of millennials towards beer, and spirits have been observed which have adversely affected the growth of the world wine market. Also, consumer inclination towards substitutes is another restraint of the global wine market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Wine Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– White Wine

– Red Wine

– Rose Wine

– Dessert or Sweet Wine

– Sparkling Wine

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty Store

– Supermarket and Hypermarket

– Convenience Stores

– Online Channels

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Constellations Brand

– E & J Gallo Winery

– Torres

– Treasury Wine Estates

– Vina Conch y Toro

– Distell Group

– Global Drinks Finland

– International Beverage Holdings

– John Distilleries

– Soyuz Victan and SPI Group

– Accolade Wines

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

