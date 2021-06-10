NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market 2019-2025 Strategic Investments by Top Leading Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacific Biosciences of California, Qaigen, F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies

The global NGS based RNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

The growth in the adoption of the next generation sequencing is rising, recently in few years, next generation sequencing price have reduced greatly. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$ 3billion in 2001 and it took approximately 15 years for its completion. The cost of sequencing was approximately US$ 3 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and as the development in the technologies as increased the prices of sequencing has decreased to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Moreover, the increase in the service provider companies have entered the market and they are offering next generation sequencing in cheaper cost. For instance, Applied Biological Materials, Inc. is an Illumina Certified Service Provider, which offer the next generation sequencing in low cost. Services such as single-end total RNA Sequencing (8 million reads, 1x75bp SE) with minimum two samples is offered in US $375. Hence, considering these factors such as advances in the field of next generation sequencing, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing that helps to upsurge the growth of the NGS-based RNA-seq market.

Request a Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002556

Key Players Operating The Global Ngs-Based Rna-Seq Market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Eurofins Scientific among others.

A number of developments have taken place within recent years in the NGS-based RNA-seq market. These developments comprise of both the organic and inorganic developments contributed by the company to increase the business and revenue generation in the market. For instance, in September 2018, QIAGEN N.V. and NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. entered into a partnership to commercialize two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. Additionally, in July 2017, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Novogene Corporation entered into a collaboration to develop and promote novel applications based on the PacBio Sequel System. Approval and launch of new products and programs by the manufacturers of NGS-based RNA-seq are also expected to accelerate the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, Illumina, Inc. received approval from the China National Drug Administration (CNDA) for its MiSeqDx Sequencing System. On the other hand, growing advanced techniques in the emerging economies and increasing demand for NGS-based RNA-seq products is expected to provide novel growth opportunities for the NGS-based RNA-seq market players in the coming years.

In addition, the advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).

Buy this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002556

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com