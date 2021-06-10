North America Nutritional Supplement Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2018–2023

The nutritional supplement market was valued at USD 40.17 Bn in 2017 and would experience a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecasted period. It is the second largest market in global nutritional supplements market after Asia-Pacific.The upsurge in nutrition sales is due to hectic lifestyle, stress level of the consumers and rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity among the working professionals and geriatric population.By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Vitamin supplements has the highest share in North America in 2018.By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.By countries, the market is divided into U.S.A., Canada and Others (Rest of North America).

Key growth factors

Rising awareness towards nutritional supplements among working professionals in the U.S. for maintaining the balanced nutrition in the human body is expected to promote the consumption of dietary supplements over the coming years. Easy access to nutritional supplements to consumers through retail outlets and company-operated stores by Amway and Herbalife in the U.S.A. is also expected to be a key growth driver.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage, scientific and regulatory compliances on the quality, safety and efficacy of nutritional supplements are considered to be one of the key challenges.The key players operating in the North America nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Pfizer Inc., Herbalife International and GlaxoSmithKline.

