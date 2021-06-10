Omega 3 Ingredients Market driven by Growth in consumer heath consciousness

According to new study report by Global Market Insights Inc. EPA-DHA omega 3 ingredients market size is forecast to be worth USD 3.7 billion from 2015 to 2022. The omega 3 ingredients market can be classified, as EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid), DHA (adocosahexaenoic acid), and ALA (aplha-linolenic acid) on the basis of type. The market can be segmented, on the basis of applications as infant formulas, pharmaceuticals, animal and pet feed, functional foods and supplements. It provides informed market outlook, coupled with potential market demand. It details the raw material segment of the global market in terms of volume (in metric tons) and value (in U.S. dollars).

Supplements and functional foods market is expected to continue dominance in the application category of omega 3 ingredients market during the projected time frame. The growth is attributed to rising awareness regarding the benefits of consuming nutrient fortified Omega 3 rich supplements, and functional foods.

The global omega 3 ingredients market is witnessing a substantial growth owing to consumer health concerns and improved application scope for omega 3 fatty acids. Further, advent of technology for better encapsulation coupled with the increasing fish oil market has opened numerous avenues for the development of substitute sources including flax seeds and algae for extracting omega 3 ingredients. Tight raw material supply is likely to impel EPA/DHA ingredients market price trend over the projected period. Pharmaceuticals applications are projected to propel at a stimulating rate of more than 5.5% by 2022. Increasing significance and application range of pharmaceutical formulations for cholesterol-reducing are expected to further the growth of omega 3 ingredients market.

The report covers the thorough analysis of the market at a regional level with detailed analysis of market size. North America tops the global (EPA/DHA) omega 3 ingredients market, owing to the increasing awareness of EPA/DHA omega3 ingredients, growing health consciousness and rise in consumer expenses on healthy food products.

APAC China and Japan in particular are likely to see growth in market share during the forecast period. Europe omega 3 market region is anticipated to observe steady gains. Key participants in the EPA/DHA Omega 3 market are profiled in the report coupled with key business strategies, operation and financial metrics, service and product analysis and current trends. DSM, Pronova, Omega Protein, Croda, BASF, Aker BioMarine, EPAX, GC Rieber Oils, BioProcess Algae, Lonza, and Martek Biosciences are some of the major companies covered in the report.