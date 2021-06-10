Particle Board Market Research Report, Market Size, Industry Analysis and Forecast by Advancement of Types & Application 2019-2024

The “Particle Board Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Particle Board business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Particle Board Industry also provides granular analysis of the Particle Board market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The market for particle board in India is expected to register a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for furniture in the office space and hospitality sectors. However, the increasing usage of medium-density fiberboard (MDF) is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– In the raw material segment, wood dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to grow during the forecast period. However, bagasse is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the coming years.

– Upcoming construction and infrastructure projects in the country are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Furniture from the Office Space and Hospitality Sectors

– Office space leasing in the country has increased by about 10%, crossing over 20 million sq ft in the first half of 2019. Office leasing in top eight cities increased by 60% during the period (2013-2017).

– With the demand from technology, e-commerce companies, and banking-financial services, the office space requirement in India is significantly rising, resulting in the construction of new offices. Bengaluru city is leading the office demand and supply activity in the country.

– Contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the capital investment in India is likely to increase by 6.7% per annum, during 2019-2028.

– The Indian government is supporting the tourism and hospitality sector with various initiatives and investments. Under the Union Budget 2019-2019, INR 2,150 crore was allocated to the Ministry of Tourism, a hike of 21% over 2017-2019. In addition, the government created a new category of visa, M-visa category, to encourage medical tourism.

– Increase in the demand from the office space and hospitality sector projects, coupled with several government initiatives and investments, is likely to significantly boost the furniture market’s growth.

Furniture to be the Major Application

– Particle boards have numerous uses in the furniture industry, which experienced high demand from the residential and commercial sectors. Plain particle boards are used in interior applications, such as beds, storage units, wardrobes, computer tables, bookshelves, shoe racks, and television cabinets.

– Wood veneer particle boards are used in kitchen cabinets, storage units, tabletops, countertops, wardrobes, and dressing units, due to their durability and better performance in moist environment, as compared to plain particle boards.

– According to the joint report by the CREDAI and JLL, the Indian real estate sector is estimated to be worth USD 180 billion by 2020, and contribution of the residential segment to the country’s GDP is expected to be 11%. The construction of buildings and residential houses have increased significantly, due to the growth of Indian construction sector.

– With the government support regarding the intention to provide employment and create jobs for the individuals in the country, many startup companies are being started, resulting in the increasing number of offices.

– In June 2019, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, announced that funds of INR 10,000 crore were created to ensure INR 1 lakh crore funding for startups.

– IKEA, a Sweden furniture retail company, recently opened its first store in India, at Hyderabad. It is also planning to open stores in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi by 2020. This is more likely to decrease the demand for the Indian manufactured furniture products in the country, as IKEA products are being imported from Sweden. This, in turn, may partially effect the production of furniture in India.

– The aforementioned factors impact the demand for furniture in residential houses and offices in the country, in turn, driving the demand for particle boards during the forecast period.

