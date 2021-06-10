Pericarditis Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pericarditis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Pericarditis market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium (the fibrous sac surrounding the heart). Symptoms typically include sudden onset of sharp chest pain. The pain may also be felt in the shoulders, neck, or back. It is typically better sitting up and worse with lying down or breathing deep. Other symptoms may include fever, weakness, palpitations, and shortness of breath. Occasionally onset of symptoms is gradual.

Treatment in most cases is with NSAIDs and possibly colchicine. Steroids may be used if those are not appropriate. Typically symptoms improve in a few days to weeks but can occasionally last months. Complications can include cardiac tamponade, myocarditis, and constrictive pericarditis. It is a less common cause of chest pain. About 3 per 10,000 people are affected per year. Those most commonly affected are males between the ages of 20 and 50. Up to 30% of those affected have more than one episode.

This report focuses on the global Pericarditis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pericarditis development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Astrazeneca

Bayer

Reckitt Benckiser

Perkinelmer

Fujifilm

Merck Sharp and Dohme

Allergan

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Acute Pericarditis

Chronic Pericarditis

Recurrent Pericarditis

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Institutes

Research Organization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Pericarditis are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

