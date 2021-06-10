Pipeline Integrity Management Market 2019 by Product Type, Market Size Top Manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Market Share, & Forecast

Global “Pipeline Integrity Management Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Pipeline Integrity Management Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The market for pipeline integrity management is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the rising exploration and production (E&P) development of unconventional oil and gas sources leading to the pipeline expansion, the bid to maintain output from ageing pipeline systems, and the need to cater to the rising energy demand by increasing the oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. The increasing preference towards marine vessel over subsea pipelines, for the oil and gas trade between countries separated by sea, has negatively impacted the demand for pipeline integrity management market.

– The onshore segment accounts for the largest share in the market studied. More than 80% of the pipelines are located onshore. The United States has sanctioned around 26 major onshore gas pipeline projects in 2017 and 2019. The country has a mandate of pipeline maintenance every year. These large number of projects are expected to contribute to the demand for pipeline integrity management services during the forecast period.

– The repair and refurbishment services segment accounted for around two-thirds of the market studied, mainly due to the fact that a sizable amount of pipeline integrity services spending goes into the corrosion prevention and corrosion repair services, which are the major parts of the repair and refurbishment segment.

– North America accounts for the largest market, led by the United States, mainly due to the shale boom, which has resulted in a huge demand for the expansion of the pipeline network and its capacity.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

