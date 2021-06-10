Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Projected to Showcase a Tremendous CAGR of 5.2% by Oncology Segment during 2015-2023

The global positron emission tomography scanners market is segmented into applications such as oncology, cardiology and neurology. Among these segments, with 85% market share in overall positron emission tomography scanners market, oncology occupied the biggest share in terms of revenue in 2015 and it is expected to garner at a notable CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Further, the growth of this segment is attributed to increasing number of population affected with cancer. Moreover, favorable government initiates along with adoption of technological advanced devices to diagnose and determine the severity of diseases such as cancer and others is also believed to foster the growth of positron emission tomography scanners market.

Global positron emission tomography scanners market is anticipated to account for a notable CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2023. Moreover, the global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market is projected to reach at exponential revenue by the end of 2023. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The full ring positron emission tomography scanners market accounted for USD 760 Million in 2015, by witnessing a notable CAGR of 5.1% by the end of 2023. In terms of geography, North America grabbed the largest market of positron emission tomography scanners in 2015 and is believed to account for USD 644.7 Million by 2023. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the most lucrative market due to growing number of geriatric population and increasing investment by government and non-government organizations to enhance the health care infrastructure.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Rapid urbanization coupled with rise in GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others have led the government to invest more on healthcare industry which is likely to boost the growth of positron emission tomography scanners market. Furthermore, large pool of patients suffering from various cancers, neurological and cardiovascular diseases is expected to supplement the growth of positron emission tomography scanners market.

Growing Demand for Advanced Diagnosis Techniques

Increasing adoption of positron emission tomography scanners owing to better diagnosis of the disease is projected to propel the growth of positron emission tomography scanners market. Additionally, introduction of technological advanced positron emission tomography scanners that provide increased granularity in imaging, high efficiency in the process and huge storage capacity is envisioned to propel the growth of the PET scanner market.

Although, high cost associated with the PET scanner is anticipated to dampen the growth of PET scanner market.

The report titled “Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global positron emission tomography scanners market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by detector type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global positron emission tomography scanners market which includes company profiling of Blue Earth Diagnostics, Edinburgh Molecular imaging, Toshiba Medical, Philips, Siemens, PETNET, General Electric Company, FluoroPharma and Positron Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global positron emission tomography scanners market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

