Power Management Integrated Circuit Market 2024 Segmentation, Market Size, Opportunities, Players, Growth and Consumption Analysis

The global power management integrated circuit market was valued at USD 18.12 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, the significant rise in the consumption and cost of energy has forced consumers to save energy and devise methods to minimize environmental impacts caused by carbon emissions. This has increased the demand for power-saving electronic products in the market, such as power ICs. Increasing awareness about fire protection systems and the benefits of better technology for fire prevention are driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for the latest technological products, and the market is witnessing growing investment.

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit that has wide applications because of its role in battery management, voltage regulation, and charging functions. These ICs are mostly used in battery operated devices and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, Bluetooth headsets, and portable industrial and medical equipment.

Texas Instruments Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Maxim Integrated Products

NXP Semiconductors N.V.