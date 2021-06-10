Power Plant Boiler Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Leading Players Dongfang Electric Corporation, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, General Electric Company, Harbin Electric, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The power plant boiler is used to generate high-pressure steam for the power plant to generate electricity. Boilers utilize energy from various fuels such as coal, petroleum and natural gas, to produce steam from water. For this reason, boilers are also known as steam generators. Besides, boilers are used in a myriad of applications in several industries. This includes marine applications, processing industries such as sugar, fertilizers and paper and textile industries among others.

The power plant boiler market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the high demand for electricity in the developing nations on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, investments by government institutions for the construction of new power plants are expected to create high demand leading to the growth of power plant boiler market. Nonetheless, ever-growing needs for energy and dependency on electronic gadgets, is likely to offer key growth opportunities for the market players involved in the power plant boiler market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC Ltd)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

General Electric Company

Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Thermax Limited

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Power Plant Boiler

Compare major Power Plant Boiler providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Power Plant Boiler providers

Profiles of major Power Plant Boiler providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Power Plant Boiler -intensive vertical sectors

The global power plant boiler market is segmented on the basis of type, technology type and fuel type. Based on type, the market is segmented as pulverized coal tower boiler, circulating fluidized bed boiler and others. On the basis of the technology type, the market is segmented as subcritical, supercritical and ultra-critical. The market on the basis of the fuel type is classified as coal, petroleum, natural gas, nuclear and renewable.

Power Plant Boiler Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Power Plant Boiler Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Power Plant Boiler market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Power Plant Boiler market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Power Plant Boiler market is provided.

