Powered Wheelchair Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 – Invacare Corporation, Ottobock, Permobil, Hoveround Corporation, MERITS CO. LTD., MEYRA Group, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Medical Depot, Inc., and LEVO

The report analyzes factors affecting powered wheelchair market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the powered wheelchair market in these regions.

Rise in the incidence of orthopedics cases such as spine injuries, coupled with the rise in the rate of accidents is anticipated to drive the powered wheelchair market during the forecast period. The ongoing technological advancements in the industry in order to offer easy mobility to the patients is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002612/

Powered wheelchairs are driven with the help of an electric motor other than manual efforts. Powered wheelchairs help in the mobility of patients with joints. Unlike the manual wheelchairs, powered ones enable mobility with ease and come along with different modes of seating such as tilted, reclining or even standing. A powered wheelchair comes along with controls such as, joysticks, touchpads, switches and others, by means of which it becomes easy for a patient to maneuver.

The key players operating in the powered wheelchair market include, Invacare Corporation, Ottobock, Permobil, Hoveround Corporation, MERITS CO. LTD., MEYRA Group, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Medical Depot, Inc., and LEVO among others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the powered wheelchair market in the coming years, owing to presence of established market players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, the presence of geriatric population in major economies such as China and Japan.

The global powered wheelchair market is segmented on the basis of type, usage and end user. On the basis of type, the powered wheelchair market is segmented as, front wheel, mid wheel, rear wheel, and standing electric wheelchair. Based on usage, the market is segmented as, indoor, outdoor and dual usage. The market is classified based on end user as, homecare, hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, and other end users.

Inquire for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002612/

The “Global Powered Wheelchair Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, usage, end user and geography. The global powered wheelchair market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global powered wheelchair market based on type, usage and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The powered wheelchair market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automaotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/