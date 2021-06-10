Privacy Management Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024
Summary
Privacy management tools help organizations conduct privacy impact assessments, check processing activities against requirements from privacy regulations, and track incidents that lead to unauthorized disclosures of personal data (investigation, remediation, reporting). They analyze and document data flows of personal information (nature of data, purpose of processing, data controller), support authoring and distribution of privacy policies (for which they provide templates) and track user awareness (users acknowledge having read the policies).
This report focuses on the global Privacy Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Privacy Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nymity
OneTrust
TrustArc
SIMBUS360
BigID
IBM
Protiviti
Proteus-Cyber
2B Advice
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Compliance Management
Risk Management
Reporting and Analytics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Privacy Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Privacy Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Compliance Management
1.5.3 Risk Management
1.5.4 Reporting and Analytics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Privacy Management Software Market Size
2.2 Privacy Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Privacy Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Privacy Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nymity
12.1.1 Nymity Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Nymity Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nymity Recent Development
12.2 OneTrust
12.2.1 OneTrust Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 OneTrust Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 OneTrust Recent Development
12.3 TrustArc
12.3.1 TrustArc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 TrustArc Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TrustArc Recent Development
12.4 SIMBUS360
12.4.1 SIMBUS360 Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 SIMBUS360 Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SIMBUS360 Recent Development
12.5 BigID
12.5.1 BigID Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 BigID Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BigID Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 Protiviti
12.7.1 Protiviti Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Protiviti Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Protiviti Recent Development
12.8 Proteus-Cyber
12.8.1 Proteus-Cyber Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Proteus-Cyber Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Proteus-Cyber Recent Development
12.9 2B Advice
12.9.1 2B Advice Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Privacy Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 2B Advice Revenue in Privacy Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 2B Advice Recent Development
