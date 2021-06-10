Robo-Taxi Market Report 2018- 2027- Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, GM Cruise, Lyft, nuTonomy, Tesla, Uber Technologies, Volkswagen, Volvo Car, Waymo

The robo-taxi market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the race to deploy autonomous vehicles, demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free cars, need for better road safety and traffic control boosts the market growth. However, machines jeopardizing human jobs likely to reduce full acceptance, high R & D cost for implementation and cyber security threats are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

A Robo-Taxi, is also known as robo-cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi. It is an autonomous car operated for on-demand mobility service. The primary purpose is eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which is a significant part of the operating costs of those type of services.

The key players influencing the market are:

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

GM Cruise LLC

Lyft, Inc.

nuTonomy

Tesla

Uber Technologies Inc.

Volkswagen

Volvo Car Corporation

Waymo LLC

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Robo-Taxi

Compare major Robo-Taxi providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Robo-Taxi providers

Profiles of major Robo-Taxi providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Robo-Taxi -intensive vertical sectors

The global robo-taxi market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, component, level of autonomy, by propulsion and by vehicle. Based on service type the market is segmented as car rental and station-based. On the basis of application the market is segmented as goods transportation and passenger transportation. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as camera, lidar,radar and ultrasonic sensors. Based on level of autonomy the market is segmented as level 4 and level 5.Based on the propulsion the market is segmented as electric, fuel cell and hybrid. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as car and van/shuttle.

Robo-Taxi Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Robo-Taxi Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Robo-Taxi market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Robo-Taxi market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Robo-Taxi market is provided.

