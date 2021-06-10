Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2023

Residential robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) or robovacs are used to clean living spaces, pools, lawns, windows and gutters thereby helping users with house chores. These robots reduce the time required for regular household cleaning activities and are preferred by the growing urbane consumers leading a hectic lifestyle. Total sales revenue of residential robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) in Europe will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.9% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of cleaning robots in European households. Accordingly, the sales volume of residential robovacs in Europe is expected to reach XXX thousand units in 2023, growing by XX% annually over the coming years.

Highlighted with 15 tables and 60 figures, this 119-page report “Europe Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2023 by Application, Product Function, Charging Technology, Distribution Channel and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of Europe residential RVCs market by analyzing this entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023. Average selling price (ASP) of high-end, medium-grade, and low-end residential RVCs in Europe region is analyzed for 2014-2017 and forecast for 2017-2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe residential RVCs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, product function, charging technology, distribution channel and country.

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Floor Cleaning (further segmented into Vacuuming Only, Vacuuming & Mopping, and Mopping Only)

• Pool Cleaning

• Other Cleaning (lawns, windows and gutters)

On basis of charging technology, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Manual Charging

• Automatic Charging

On basis of distribution channel, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Online Sales

• Supermarkets and Retail Stores

• Other Channels

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key national markets by robovac application over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario, market shares of leading vendors, and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key residential RVC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe residential RVC market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AB Electrolux

Aqua Products, Inc.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgeräte Altersfürsorge GmbH

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc

