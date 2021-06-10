Sales Revenue of Farina to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

The ‘Farina market’ analytical summative by Persistence Market Research is a thorough study on the latest market trends prevailing in the global business sphere. The report also offers important details pertaining to market share, market size, profit estimations, applications and statistics of this industry. The report further presents a detailed competitive analysis including growth strategies adopted by key players of the industry

Farina is a form of milled wheat which is often used to prepare hot cereal for breakfast. Farina is made from the germ and endosperm of the grain which is then milled into fine granular consistency, and then shifted which results into carbohydrate-filled food. Farina is one of the best sources of dietary iron. Farina is used as a thickener in dishes such as on the top of fruit pile fillings. It absorbs moisture and prevents top crusts from getting soggy.

The market for farina is growing as it is used to prevent dough from sticking to a baking surface via the baking process, leaving residual farina on the bottom of the final product. The farina market is increasing due to its various health benefits. As compared to Cornmeal Polenta or Oatmeal, Farina is full of calcium carbonate, iron, protein, and vitamin B that makes Farina a better meal, creating better market opportunities. Bread, pizzas, cakes, and biscuits can be made from farina.

Market Segmentation

Farina market is segmented by its brands, flavors, and distribution channel. Farina is available in different brands such as cream of white, malt-o-meal, and farina meals. Cream of wheat used in breakfast cereal that is made by combining packed ground wheat with warm water or with milk makes cereal thicker. Cream of wheat is low in calories and is a good mill for weight loss diet. Cream of wheat is a rich source of iron which improves nutritional content. Iron is an essential mineral for red blood cell, carrying oxygen to all cells in the body. The malt-o-Meal extracts farina from wheat grains by grinding them which then forms the texture of flour. When mixed with water or other liquid farina becomes a smooth porridge. Malt-o-Meal has no cholesterol and has 1 gram of fat. Regarding flavors, it comes in maple, honey, cinnamon, or even in fruits. Due to its bland taste manufacturers add the above flavors. Farina market is segmented into various distributional channels such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail, and convenience stores. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets have the major value share of farina. However online retail is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional outlook

There is an increasing demand for nutritious breakfast throughout the globe with the major exports accounting to the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. In regional segments, North America accounts for significantly higher share due to increased demand for bakery products, whereas now there is a rise in demand from developing countries as well. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow to a considerable fraction during a forecast period.

Drivers

Increasing consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food is leading to increasing demand for farina products. Worldwide export of farina products is another major factor for increasing farina market. Products made from farina remain soft and fresh for a longer time which boosts the farina market. Farina products have the highest percentage of carbohydrates which results in easy digestion, and it is an advantage for athletes who want a carbohydrate boost. The packaging of farina products comes in a different style which attracts the customers to buy the products which is also a driver for increasing the market share of farina.

The shift is now leading to increase in demand for healthy breakfast. Thus farina products are expected to gain higher market share due to their various health benefits. Rising trends in consumption of pizzas, bread, cakes, and biscuits is fuelling the demand for farina products.

The main challenge related to farina production is that it contains gluten milled wheat, and those on a diet with gluten-free products are not able to consume farina.

Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers are: Kraft Foods Group. INC, B&G Foods. INC, Malt-O-Meal Company, General Mills, Kellogs Co.

