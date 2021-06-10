Seed Colorant Market 2024 Segmentation by Application, Size, Type, and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts
The “Seed Colorant Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Seed Colorant business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Seed Colorant Industry also provides granular analysis of the Seed Colorant market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.
The global seed colorant market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 271.3 million in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2019, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.7% of the overall market.
– Hybrid and GM are high-value seeds, which undergo various biological and chemical treatments that prevent losses. Colors are added to seeds for branding, identification, uniformity, and beatification. Hence, the use of seed colorants, dyes, and pigments is expected to increase in line with the adoption of hybrid and GM seeds. The adoption of increasingly pest-resistant and drought-tolerant hybrid seeds has helped farmers improve crop yields across diverse agro-climatic conditions, which in turn, boosts the demand for seed colorants.
– Preharvest seed treatment occupies the largest share in the global seed colorant market, as the treated seeds prevent adulteration of seeds and other hazards associated with handling of treated seeds.
– The companies, like Clariant, are adopting seed colorants as part of their branding strategy, due to the increasing demand for unique colors.
Scope of the Report
The global seed colorant market operates in a business to business format. Owing to the increasing support from the government and rising adoption rate of hybrid and GM seeds, the market studied is expanding exponentially. Even the companies are adopting seed colorants as a part of their branding strategy, in order to achieve higher sales and profit. However, the cost of the colorant is very high, as it comprises huge R&D and manufacturing costs. Thus, the high cost of seeds and increase in prices of raw materials act as restraints to the growth of the market studied.
Seed Colorant Market by Top Manufacturers:
Analysis and Key Opportunities of Seed Colorant Market Report: Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Seed Colorant market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Seed Treatment
With the support of the government, awareness among farmers about the use of seed treatment increased. For instance, the European seed sector has developed a quality scheme, which is known as European Seed Treatment Assurance (ESTA) standard, for almost 70% of the maize cultivated, 90% of oilseed rape, and 100% of sugar beet, in order to ensure the safe treatment of the seed against pests and diseases. Additionally, in India, about 80% of the seeds sown in 2016 were untreated. Therefore, the Government of India has launched a country-wide campaign, in which pesticide industry associations, like Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Central Integrated Pest Management Centers (CIPMC), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), NGOs, etc., participated in the campaign, to ensure 100% seed treatment for all major crops. Several companies, like Monsanto and Syngenta, have started laying emphasis on making the investment in R&D activities for innovation of new seed treatment technology, which in turn, acts as one of the significant driver of the market studied. With the regions across the world adopting seed treatment, extensively coupled with rapid development in seed coating technologies, the global seed colorant market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years.
North America Dominates the Global Seed Colorant Market
North America has the largest market for seed colorants, with the United States witnessing the highest share, followed by Canada and Mexico. Owing to mandatory government regulations for coloring treated seeds and technological advancements, the US market share is the highest in the market studied. Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s regulation for compulsory use of seed colorants on treated seeds and the rising demand of high-value seeds are the major factors for the growth of the seed colorant market in Canada. The growth of the seed treatment market and the introduction of innovative products are driving the seed colorant market across the region.
