Semiconductor Memory IP Market Global Projection, Developments Status, Analysis, Trends, Strategic Assessment, Research, Region, Share and Global Expansion by 2023

The latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global semiconductor memory market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 13.50% during the review period (2018-2023). The rising userbase of computational devices such as laptops, tablet and smartphone has fueled the demand for semiconductor memory IP. Introduction of high-end mobile application is prompting development of powerful semiconductor memory IP.

Developers are bound to introduce new semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of modern computation devices. The relentless expansion of memory capacities in devices has been made possible with the help of powerful chipsets and processors. Higher investments in semiconductor R&D is likely create new growth avenues for market players in the years to come.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report also includes a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on application, types and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into SRAM (Static Random-Access Memory), NAND (negative AND) and DRAM (dynamic random-access memory). The DRAM segment currently accounts for more than one-third share of the market. In 2017, the segment was valued at over USD 200 Mn and expected to witness a health growth rate over the assessment period. DRAMs are memory cells comprised of transistors and capacitors. They find widespread application is electronic items such as artificial intelligence, next-generation data centers, personal computers, enterprise servers, advanced graphics and network systems, and ranging from high-performance computing (HPC). Meanwhile, the NAND segment holds the second spot and is expected to remain highly profitable over the next couple of years.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into industrial automation, consumer electronic devices, networking, mobile computing devices, automotive and others. Of these, the consumer electronic device segment currently makes the highest contribution and the trend is likely to continue beyond 2019. In addition, the segment is expected to reach a market valuation of more than USD 360 Mn, reflecting an above-average CAGR. There are several applications of semiconductor memory IP in the consumer electronic device. Some of the popular consumer electron product that consist semiconductor memory IP include gaming consoles, digital TVs, AR/VR headsets, digital imaging devices, set-top box, and home automation/home networking devices among others.

Regional Analysis:

Key regions covered in the report are Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC commands the lion’s share of the market in terms of revenue. Currently, the market in APAC is stand at valuation of more than USD 240 Mn and is expected to surge at 14.79% CAGR from 2018 and 2023. The growth of the semiconductor industry in the region proving an impetus to the market. Moreover, countries such as South Korea, China, and Taiwan have become major manufacturing hubs for a vast range of electronic components including semiconductor memory IPs. In addition, favorable government policies and presence of a number of major companies in the region is having positive influence of the market. Meanwhile, North America is second in the pecking order. During the forecast period, the market in North America is poised to 13.37% during the review period. The recent protectionist stances in the U.S. and hiked levy on imported products to some extent may have a catapult effect on domestic manufacturing.

Key Players:

Some of leading companies operating in the market include Rambus Inc., Synopsys, Inc., eSilicon Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Arm Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business and Dolphin Integration.

