Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size And Forecasts Up To 2025

The shoulder joint is a highly mobile joint. It comprises four joints, namely the sternoclavicular joint, scapulothoracic joint, acromioclavicular joint, and glenohumeral joint. Shoulder arthroplasty is a surgical procedure for partial or total replacement of the glenohumeral joint by a prosthetic implant. The surgery is conducted to relieve arthritic shoulder pain and fix severe joint damage due to injury.

The influx of patients in hospitals is high in comparison to other healthcare centers since hospitals often purchase medical devices for better surgical outcomes, improved shoulder mobility, and pain relief. The shoulder arthroplasty market is expected to witness growth in the hospitals segment because several large hospitals are equipped with modern healthcare facilities. This factors will drive the shoulder arthroplasty market growth during the next few years.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the highest shoulder arthroplasty market share due to the availability of technologically advanced shoulder arthroplasty devices. It has been estimated that the shoulder replacement surgery market will continue to grow in the region throughout the predicted period.

In 2018, the global Shoulder Arthroplasty market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

DePuy Synthes

Smith and Nephew

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

Integra LifeSciences

Conmed Corporation

Lima Corporate

Shoulder Arthroplasty market size by Type

Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty

Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

Shoulder Arthroplasty market size by Applications

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Shoulder Arthroplasty status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Shoulder Arthroplasty development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shoulder Arthroplasty are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

