Smart AC Controller Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2024

As per KD Market Insights research, the global smart AC controller market is expected to witness robust growth over the next five years to reach an estimated value of USD 46,617.2 Thousand in 2024. The market of global smart AC controller will be receiving an opportunity of USD 19,833.0 Thousand between 2019 & 2024. Growing interest from Chinese manufacturers to invest in connected appliances for value gains, rising disposable income of Chinese households and support from internet retailers and the government will drive adoption rates of smart AC controller in China.

The global smart AC controller market has been segmented on the basis of connectivity, usages, and distribution channel. In the connectivity segment, the smart AC controller market is sub-segmented into Bluetooth + IR, IR, and others. In terms of value, the global smart AC controller market for IR segment was valued at USD 20,701.2 Thousand in 2018 and is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. Further, the global smart AC controller market for IR segment is expected to achieve the absolute $ opportunity of USD 17,754.5 Thousand between 2019-2024.

In the usages segment, the smart AC controller market is sub-segmented into split ACs, mobile ACs, window AC, central AC, and portable ACs.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/32

Rising Sales of Air Conditioners

The 2017 world AC demand had reached reach 110.5 Thousand units with 8.1% increase compared to previous years. The demand for AC in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and other is growing remarkable as incomes and living standards improve in many developing countries of this region. Since the ACs are getting more efficient and affordable, the growth in AC demand in hotter regions is set to soar which in turn expected to bolster the demand for smart AC controllers in upcoming years. In addition to this, rising electricity prices and environmental concerns are also predicted to escalate the growth of smart AC controller as these controllers with improved control algorithms can reduce electricity bills. Some manufacturers claim that their smart AC controllers can reduce your AC’s electricity use by up to 40%. Such cost benefits of smart AC controllers are expected to foster the adoption rate of smart AC controllers in upcoming years.

Smart Home Trends

The smart home technologies are making significant penetration into various geographies across the globe. The smart tech lovers across the globe are installing multiple smart technologies into their homes. Further, factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of smart technologies coupled with increasing willingness of consumers to spend money on connected devices are paving the way for the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the smart AC controller market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific smart AC controller market accounted for a market share of 55.0% in 2018 and is expected to account a notable market share by the end of 2024.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific smart AC controller market is expected to reach USD 26,082.1 Thousand by the end of 2024 from USD 13,703.0 Thousand in 2018. The market value of Asia Pacific smart AC controller market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period. Further, increasing acceptance of connected products among consumers in the region is creating an upsurge in demand for smart home appliances. This factor is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific smart AC controller market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global smart AC controller market, such as Tado, Airpatrol, Cielo Wigle Inc., Ambi Labs, Intesis Software, Thinkeco Inc., Nature Inc., AskStory, Sensibo, Melissa Climate and other major and niche players. The smart AC controller market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, partnership, innovation, strategic development and expansion across the globe. For instance, on 29th November 2018, Intesis Software, a member of the HMS Group, entered into partnership with MPI Services, Smart Building Solutions, Building Systems & Services & Estevez. This strategic partnership helped the company to strengthen its position in the North American market.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/smart-ac-controller-market-2017

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart AC Controller Market

3. Global Smart AC Controller Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart AC Controller Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Smart AC Controller Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Connectivity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

9.4. Bluetooth Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. IR Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Others Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Usages

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usages

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Usages

10.4. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Mobile ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Central ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Smart AC Controller Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price range

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price range

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price range

12.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Connectivity

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

13.2.1.4. Bluetooth Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. IR Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Others Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Usages

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usages

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Usages

13.2.2.4. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Mobile ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Central ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Price range

13.2.4.1. Introduction

13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price range

13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price range

13.2.4.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Connectivity

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

13.3.1.4. Bluetooth Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. IR Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Others Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Usages

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usages

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Usages

13.3.2.4. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Mobile ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Central ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Price range

13.3.4.1. Introduction

13.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price range

13.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price range

13.3.4.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Connectivity

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

13.4.1.4. Bluetooth Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. IR Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Others Smart AC Controller Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Usages

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Usages

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Usages

13.4.2.4. Split ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Mobile ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.6. Window ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.7. Central ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.8. Portable ACs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Price range

13.4.4.1. Introduction

13.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price range

13.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Price range

13.4.4.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/32

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com