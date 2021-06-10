Spark Plug market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Spark Plug Market – By Type (Hot Spark Plug, Cold Spark Plug) By Electrode Material (Copper, Iridium, Platinum, Double Platinum, Others) By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Marine, Others) By Sales (OEM, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Spark Plug Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Spark Plug Market accounted for USD 6.2 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 8.9 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing sale and production of automotive is anticipated to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, development of advanced spark plugs is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the spark plug market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of spark plug market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Hot Spark Plug

– Cold Spark Plug

By Electrode Material

– Copper

– Iridium

– Platinum

– Double Platinum

– Others

By Application

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Marine

– Others

By Sales

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

– Federal-Mogul Corporation

– Denso Corporation

– Robert Bosch Gmbh

– ACDelco

– Megenti Marelli S.p.A

– Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

– Valeo

– MSD Performance

– HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Spark Plug Market

3. Global Spark Plug Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Spark Plug Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Spark Plug Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Spark Plug Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Hot Spark Plug Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Cold Spark Plug Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Spark Plug Market Segmentation Analysis, By Electrode Material

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Electrode Material

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Electrode Material

10.4. Copper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Iridium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Platinum Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Double Platinum Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Spark Plug Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Marine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Spark Plug Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

12.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.1.4. Hot Spark Plug Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Cold Spark Plug Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Electrode Material

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Electrode Material

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Electrode Material

13.2.2.4. Copper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Iridium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Platinum Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Double Platinum Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.2.3.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Marine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Sales

13.2.4.1. Introduction

13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

13.2.4.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.5. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.1.4. Hot Spark Plug Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Cold Spark Plug Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Electrode Material

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Electrode Material

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Electrode Material

13.3.2.4. Copper Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Iridium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Platinum Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Double Platinum Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Application

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.3.3.4. Automotive Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Marine Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Sales

13.3.4.1. Introduction

13.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales

13.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales

13.3.4.4. OEM Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4.1. Aftermarket Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

