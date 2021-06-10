Spark Plug market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Spark Plug Market – By Type (Hot Spark Plug, Cold Spark Plug) By Electrode Material (Copper, Iridium, Platinum, Double Platinum, Others) By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Marine, Others) By Sales (OEM, Aftermarket) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Spark Plug Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Spark Plug Market accounted for USD 6.2 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 8.9 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing sale and production of automotive is anticipated to impel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, development of advanced spark plugs is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the spark plug market during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of spark plug market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Hot Spark Plug
– Cold Spark Plug
By Electrode Material
– Copper
– Iridium
– Platinum
– Double Platinum
– Others
By Application
– Automotive
– Industrial
– Marine
– Others
By Sales
– OEM
– Aftermarket
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd
– Federal-Mogul Corporation
– Denso Corporation
– Robert Bosch Gmbh
– ACDelco
– Megenti Marelli S.p.A
– Weichai Power Co. Ltd.
– Valeo
– MSD Performance
– HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
