Superhydrophobic Coatings Market 2019 by Vendors, Market Expansion, Market Size, Market Competitive Situation, and Forecast by 2024
The "Superhydrophobic Coatings Market" report forecast 2019-2024 focuses on the major drivers, business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Industry also provides granular analysis of the market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts.
The market for superhydrophobic coatings is expected to register a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand from the automotive industry. Rapidly increasing demand from the textile industry is also expected to boost the demand for superhydrophobic coatings.
– The textile and footwear industry dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for advanced textile and high-end footwear.
– Recent advancements in underwater electronics, and flexible and wearable electronics are likely to act as opportunities for the market, in the future. A few applications for superhydrophobic coatings are also found in food packaging, which are also likely to act as opportunities for the market in the future.
– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate among all the regional segments, owing to the high demand from various end-user industries in countries, like China and India.
Superhydrophobic Coatings Market by Top Manufacturers:
Analysis of Superhydrophobic Coatings Market: The market potential for each geographical region is analyzed based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from the Automobile Industry
– The automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of superhydrophobic coatings, globally. Superhydrophobic coatings are majorly used in the production of electrical vehicles. Presence of water droplets on electrical components may lead to shock hazards. Thus, electronic components are coated using super hydrophobic coatings, to reduce the risk of containment of water droplets on those bodies.
– Superhydrophobic coatings are applied to various automotive components, including glass components and exterior metal parts. Objects that are coated using superhydrophobic coatings have great water repelling ability, and do not allow water droplets to settle on them.
– Additionally, the usage of superhydrophobic coatings on the exterior body parts of automobiles help in preventing scratches and stains, and keeping the surface clear.
– Increasing automotive production across the world is likely to boost the demand for superhydrophobic coatings, during the forecast period.
North American Region to Dominate the Market
The North American region has dominated the market share in 2019. The United States is one of the largest consumers of superhydrophobic coatings across the world. Some of the key factors driving this demand are the growing textile, automotive, and construction industries in the United States. The American textile industry is the third-largest textile industry across the world, after China and India. The technical texile industry of Canada has been witnessing rapid growth in the recent years, owing to its multiple applications in various end-user sectors, like aerospace, construction and infrastructure, marine, medical, defense, safety, transportation, and agriculture. Since superhydrophobic caotings have various applications in the technical textile industry, Canadian superhydrophobic coatings market is likely to witness major growth during the forecast period.
No. of Pages: – 130
