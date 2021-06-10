Surfactants Market 2019-2024 Growth, Vendors, Size, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, and Technology Leadership

Global “Surfactants Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Surfactants Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The surfactants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the growth of the Asia-Pacific personal care industry. The expanding application base of bio-based and specialty surfactants is further expected to add to the market.

– Personal care is one of the major end-users for surfactants. Surfactants are used as ingredients in a variety of products in the personal care segment, such as foaming agents, dispersants, emulsifiers, solubilizing agents, cleansers, and conditioners, among others. The personal care industry accounted for a healthy share of the global market, in 2019, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

– Environmental issues address certain key concerns that include toxicity, biodegradability, eutrophication, and lifecycle analysis. One of the biggest challenges faced by the surfactants industry is the level of environmental effect caused by the use of its various products, like detergents. This is likely to hinder the market growth.

– As the demand for speciality surfactants is growing rapidly in various applications, the market for specialty surfactants is projected to increase drastically during the forecast period, thus providing opportunities for innovations in application-specific products.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Surfactants Market by Companies

3M Company

AkzoNobel NV

Arkema

Ashland

BASF SE

Bayer AG