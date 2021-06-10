Syphilis Testing Market Research is expected to reach US$ 3,650.3 million by 2020 – Cepheid, Affymetrix, Diasorin, Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Becton Dickinson & Company, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Alere,

Syphilis is one of the vital sexually transmitted infections (STIs) caused by the bacteria named, Treponema pallidum, and can lead to long-term complications, if not diagnosed adequately. Syphilis continues to be a global health concern due to the increasing incidences occurring mainly among bisexuals, gays and MSM (men who have sex with men). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 36 million cases of syphilis in 2013 globally, with over 11 million new cases occurring annually. Additionally, around 90% of the syphilis cases are prevalent in developing countries with similar trends now observed in developed nations as well. The increasing syphilis cases are mainly due to the growing rate of anonymous sex, sex with multiple partners, sex under the influence of several drugs and increasing number of unprotected sex both anal and oral. Moreover, this is also gaining prominence in pregnant women due to the sex with infected partners, which can further lead to congenital abnormalities such as stillbirth, abortions and other abnormalities in pregnancy.

The global syphilis testing market is expected to reach $3,650.3 million by 2020, at a CAGR of 1.2%, from 2014 to 2020. There are various methods used for diagnosing syphilis cases, which include venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test, rapid plasma reagin (RPR) test, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) test and few others. All syphilis tests are serological i.e. based upon antibodies present in the body fluid. The market would continue to grow primarily due to the rising incidences of fatal syphilis diseases, disease-related high-economic burden and concurrent implementation of new programs such as provider-initiated counselling and testing (PICT) and client-initiated counselling and testing (CICT). However, inadequate infrastructure provisions such as labs, equipment and supplies, lack of trained laboratory personnel in secluded geographic locations such as West African countries and the stigma associated with voluntary testing are likely to be some of the major restraints of the market.

The report segments the global syphilis testing market on the basis of type and geography. Based on type, the market is segment into primary and secondary syphilis testing. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. LAMEA and Asia Pacific region account for majority of the syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for 4/5th share of the global market value in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests, active measures from the governments and private associations along with the growing awareness for the syphilis infections largely contribute to growth of the market in the aforesaid regions. The major players in the syphilis testing market are focusing on technological advancements in developing syphilis testing products along with complementary service portfolios.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with the market dynamics of the global Syphilis testing market

A comprehensive analysis of types and geography segments helps to identify the growth opportunities in the global syphilis testing market

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors of leading syphilis testing devices and services) highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across the geographies

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and market potential for the period of 2014-2020, in terms of value and volume

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global syphilis testing market is segmented into types and geography.

The Global Syphilis Testing Market – By Types

Primary Syphilis

Secondary Syphilis

The Global Syphilis Testing Market – By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

Greece

Belgium

Moldova

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

