Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband 2019 Namibia Industry Key Players – Telecom Namibia; Mobile Telecommunications (MTC); Cell One Market Survey and Forecast To 2021

WiseGuyReports.com “Namibia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Scope of the Report:

Namibia Telecoms

Namibia’s telecom regulator approves government ownership of MTCAlthough Namibia was slow to introduce competition in the mobile market, with a second operator not licensed until 2006, the market has since seen penetration rates rise to well above the regional average.

A new player, Paratus Telecom, has launched LTE services to compete with those offered by MTC, while in late 2017 the regulator licensed Demshi Investment and MTN to provide mobile voice and data services and MVNOs. MTC in late 2017 launched a major infrastructure program aimed at delivering national population coverage by October 2019.

Fixed-line services are still a monopoly of Telecom Namibia, but as a member of the WTO the government plans to open the telecom sector to full competition. As part of this process the government plans to sell a 49% interest in MTC, with 29% to be floated on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

Although Namibia’s internet and broadband sector is reasonably competitive, with a small number of active ISPs, its development was for long held back by high prices for international bandwidth caused by the lack of a direct connection to international submarine fibre optic cables. This changed in 2011 when the WACS cable landed in the country. International cable services were launched in May 2012. In parallel, Namibia is diversifying its transit access routes via adjacent countries.

Request Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/629739-namibia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses-one

The country’s growth in broadband services has been helped by developments with 3G and LTE network rollouts, as well as by investments in national fibre backbone infrastructure. Several WiMAX and other wireless broadband services offer additional access options and are standing by to bring additional competition to the voice market as well, once internet telephony is deregulated.

Key developments:

Telecom Namibia deploys more WiMAX base stations; MTC triples mobile data speeds with launch of LTE-A technology;

MTC launched N$1 billion network expansion project, dubbed 081Every1;

Telecom regulator holds workshop on implementing 5G in Namibia;

Nimbus Infrastructure completes the Trans-Kalahari Fibre (TKF) cable;

Paratus Telecom transitions from WiMAX to LTE, plans N$150 million infrastructure investment through to 2021;

MTC launches fibre broadband service;

Exclusive Gateway Networks proposes building a Single Telecoms Gateway to manage all voice and data traffic;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2017, operator data for fiscal 2017, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telecom Namibia; Mobile Telecommunications (MTC); Cell One (Leo, Orascom); Powercom; MTN Business Namibia; MWEB Namibia; Africa Online Namibia; Internet Technologies Namibia; iWay.

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/96931-namibia-telecoms-mobile-and-broadband-statistics-and-analyses/

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1. Executive summary

2. Key statistics

4. Telecommunications market

4.1 Market analysis

5. Regulatory environment

5.1 Regulatory authorities

5.1.1 Ministerial Communications Division

5.1.2 CRAN (formerly NCC)

5.2 Communications Act 2009

5.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

5.4 International gateways

5.5 Interconnection

5.6 Number Portability (NP)

5.7 Infrastructure sharing

5.8 Universal Service

6. Fixed-network operator

6.1 Telecom Namibia (TN)

7. Telecommunications infrastructure

7.1 National fibre backbone networks

7.2 Next-Generation Network (NGN)

7.3 International infrastructure

7.3.1 Submarine cables

8. Fixed-line broadband market

8.1 Introduction and statistical overview

8.2 Broadband statistics

8.3 Fixed-line broadband technologies

Continuous….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)