The Value of Aerosol Therapy Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2016 – 2024

Aerosol is suspension of liquid or solid particles in a carrier gas, which makes use of it for treatment of respiratory system related diseases. Different forms of drugs can be utilized for aerosol therapy such as solid particles, liquid particles, solutions, and suspensions. Until recently, aerosol therapy concentrated primarily on treatment of asthma and COPD for which, pressurized metered-dose inhaler device was used. However, the role of aerosol therapy is expanding beyond the initial focus. This expansion eliminated CFC-based traditional metered-dose inhalers devices. This will ultimately boost the market growth of aerosol therapy in the field of gene therapy, inhalation therapy and vaccination. Aerosol therapy is a natural and easiest way to treat asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and broncho pulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Aerosol therapy is also used to deliver insulin, vaccines of influenza and measles, and pain medications. Aerosol treatment therapy gives an excellent and cost-efficient drug delivery. This therapy is effective for patients who cannot use metered-dose inhalers; primary inhalation devices are produced that guarantee breath-actuated aerosol delivery with minimal side effects.

Aerosol therapy provides a fast and non-invasive way for treatment of lung disorders as the drug is delivered at the receptor site. Effectiveness of the therapy depends on how deeply aerosol particles infiltrate into the bronchial track and where the particles are deposited. A particle size under 2μm is ideal and can permeate up to the peripheral airways. That is why most commercially available aerosol devices produce droplets of roughly this size.

As per the World Health Organization, about half the cases of asthma and COPD are due to hereditary weakness and the other cases are due to environmental factors. The effect of pollution is likely to intensify globally along with industrialization of areas, and increasing the number of vehicles. Current government activities and rising healthcare investments are drivers of aerosol therapy market, which would upgrade over the examination time frame. Increasing prices are major factor that is restraining the growth of the market in terms of value.

The global market for aerosol therapy is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, disease indication, end user and geography:

Segmentation by product type: Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) Nebulizers Ultrasonic Nebulizer Compressed Air-Jet nebulizers Vibrating membrane device Bronchodilators

Segmentation by technology: Manually operated Digitally operated

Segmentation by disease indication: Asthma COPD BPD Other

Segmentation by end user: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Individual



Currently metered dose inhaler majorly contributes to the market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. As per the data, COPD is third leading cause of death and fifth leading cause of disability. Also, factors like increasing pollution, improper lifestyles are the factors that drive the growth of the market.

On the basis of regional presence, global aerosol therapy market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asthma symptoms were detected in 26 million persons who live in the U.S., of which, 19 million comprise adults and 7 million comprise children. With this rate, North America is expected to dominate the market. Asia Pacific (mostly China and India) market is estimated to grow at a relatively fast rate over the forecast period.

The largest manufacturers of aerosol therapy devices are Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, and AstraZeneca Plc. In 2001, SmithKline Beecham and GlaxoWellcome merged together and became GlaxoSmithKline, who became a key player in this field. Also, Novartis AGTeva Pharmaceuticals, Opko Health, Omron Healthcare Co., Covidien plc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc. Ltd, GF Health Products, Inc. are other important players in this market.

