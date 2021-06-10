Treadmill Mats Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors 2017-2025

Treadmill mat is one of the most vital components of a treadmill. Treadmill mats ensure enhanced safety of floorings and simultaneously prevent the movement and sliding of the treadmill equipment. Treadmill mats also serve the purpose of providing stability to the treadmill during operation, as treadmills also are likely to vibrate & dislodge from their belt mechanism. Hence, in order to avoid such operational malfunctions of treadmills, treadmill mats avert the treadmill from undesired motions and movements, and protect the user from experiencing jolts. Besides, treadmill mats are known to provide necessary damping thus reducing vibration and noise. In recent times, treadmill mats have been identified to be a key accessory for treadmills, on account of the multiple benefits they provide regarding sports applications. Hence, considering the vital application of treadmill mats, the study of the treadmill mats market becomes an important read.

Treadmill Mats Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global treadmill mats market is segmented as follows:

EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) foam treadmill mats

Rubber treadmill mats

PVC (poly vinyl chloride) treadmill mats

Others

On the basis of product type, the global treadmill mats market is segmented as follows:

Interlocking mats

Interlocking pads

On the basis of end use sector

Domestic

Commercial

Treadmill Mats Market: Dynamics

It has been observed that manufacturers of treadmill mats have been focusing on framing & implementing marketing strategies to aggressively develop their sales & distribution infrastructure, such as the development of online sales network directly or through online trading partners at both, nationally as well as across countries worldwide. Increasing market penetration through augmenting number of distribution & retail points has also been a recent trend adopted by manufacturers.

Developing countries such as China, and India, among others have witnessed rapid urbanization over the recent past. There has been a substantial growth in the sports & fitness products industry owing, primarily, to increasing awareness of physical fitness among various age groups across regions, thereby driving the fitness & sports goods market. This, in turn, is expected to drive the fitness equipment market which includes treadmills used at homes, workplaces, and gymnasiums, which is expected to largely drive the growth of the global treadmill mats market.

Another factor driving the growth of the treadmill mats market is the easy availability of high quality, premium products, exhibiting exceptional ease of usage, durability & longevity of treadmill mats to the premium customers segment, apart from this, availability of low cost items that are sold by companies through their authorized vendors and dealers is expected to ensure deeper market penetration across the global regions, in the near future.

It could also be noted that treadmill mats help prevent warping & damage of the flooring on which treadmills are installed. Treadmill mats also largely absorb the treadmill’s operational vibration. These advantages have been largely driving the treadmill mats market at a global level. Another factor driving the growth of the treadmill mats market is the easy availability of high quality products which ensure better ease of usage, durability, aesthetics and longevity of treadmill mats to the premium customer segment, apart from availability of low cost, overhauled, factory serviced and re-manufactured items that are sold by premium companies through their authorized vendors and dealers. This is expected to ensure deeper market penetration across the global regions, in the near future.

Treadmill Mats Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global treadmill mats market value chain are as follows:

Precor Incorporated

FlexiTex Products

Apache Mills

Body-Solid Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (Bowflex)

CAP Barbell

Kettler

PCE Fitness (Lifespan)

Pro-form

CERVA GROUP a.s.

