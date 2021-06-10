Unmanned maritime vehicles (UMVs), also known as unmanned sea systems (USSs), are robotic fleets that operate on the surface of sea or under the sea. UMV technology market is evolving rapidly along with a rising demand for deep-water exploitation, environmental monitoring, regional tensions and anti-terrorism war. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of UMVs in 2025 will advance to $XXX billion. This represents a continuous XX% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025 and a cumulative Capex of $66.9 billion during 2017-2025 driven by the increasing adoption of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) across the globe.

Highlighted with 58 tables and 69 figures, this 206-page report “Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2017-2025 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the UMVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The study provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vehicle type, application, propulsion system and region.

Based on vehicle type, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

• Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

• Other UMVs

Based on application, the global UMVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Commercial (further analyzed by vehicle type such as ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and other UMVs)

• Scientific Research (further analyzed by vehicle type such as ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and other UMVs)

• Defense & Security (further analyzed by vehicle type such as ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and other UMVs)

• Others

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.

• Electric System

• Mechanical System

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, Norway, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa (Nigeria, Angola)

• Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. Breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by application and vehicle type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global UMV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

DOF Subsea AS

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

