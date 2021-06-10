Virtual Currency Market Growth Rate & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2026

Global Virtual Currency Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increase in formation of malicious software and recognition of virtual currencies by the developed countries and growth in use of social media and gamification are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and booming e-commerce industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, virtual currency is cheaper along with makes transaction faster as well as availability of immediate settlements are another factors that aiding the growth in the market of virtual currency across the globe. However, lack of financial measure and issues associated with the security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Coinbase, Elliptic, Ripple, Bitpay, Safello, Xapo, Milli pay systems, CoinJar, and GoCoin

The regional analysis of Global Virtual Currency Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for virtual among the end-users in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Virtual Currency market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to increasing utilization of smartphones in the region.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dash

Peercoin

Dogecoin

Primecoin

By Application:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

