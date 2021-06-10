Virtual Currency Market Growth Rate & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2026
Global Virtual Currency Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increase in formation of malicious software and recognition of virtual currencies by the developed countries and growth in use of social media and gamification are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and booming e-commerce industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, virtual currency is cheaper along with makes transaction faster as well as availability of immediate settlements are another factors that aiding the growth in the market of virtual currency across the globe. However, lack of financial measure and issues associated with the security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Get sample copy of report at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017916
Some of the major players operating in the market are Coinbase, Elliptic, Ripple, Bitpay, Safello, Xapo, Milli pay systems, CoinJar, and GoCoin
The regional analysis of Global Virtual Currency Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for virtual among the end-users in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Virtual Currency market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to increasing utilization of smartphones in the region.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Bitcoin
Litecoin
Dash
Peercoin
Dogecoin
Primecoin
By Application:
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail
Travel and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
For more details inquire at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/BRC00017916
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Virtual Currency Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Virtual Currency Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Virtual Currency Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Virtual Currency Market, by Type
Chapter 6. Virtual Currency Market, by Application
Chapter 7. Virtual Currency Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9. Research Process
About us:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.
Contact us:
Premium Market Insights,
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com