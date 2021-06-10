Waste Management Equipment Market 2018-2028 : Current Trends, Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved, Technology and Value Chain Analysis

Waste Management Equipment Market – Key Research Findings

The global waste management equipment market was valued at nearly US$ 11 Bn in 2017.

The waste management equipment market is pegged to observe robust growth with a 4.4% CAGR over 2018–2028.

North America and Europe are expected to remain the largest regional markets for waste management equipment throughout the forecast period. Increase in municipal waste, stringent government regulations in North American countries such as the US and the presence of one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in Europe are expected to be the key factors driving the demand for waste management equipment.

South Asia and East Asia regions are expected to create high growth opportunities for the manufacturers of waste management equipment over the forecast period. Rapid growth of end-use industries in the region, coupled with the thriving economy, is expected to be the key factor contributing to the growth of the waste management equipment market within these regions, particularly in rapidly growing economies such as China and India.

Shredders are expected to remain a high volume segment in the waste management equipment market, owing to the simple construction and wide applications of this equipment in municipal waste management. Shredders are machines used for many applications such as municipal waste recycling and commercial dry waste, to name a few.



Top 3 Factors Shaping Waste Management Equipment Market

Upsurge in Food Wastage to Augment Sales of Waste Management Equipment

Food wastage has grown significantly over the last few years. As per the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, roughly one-third of the total food processed for human consumption is wasted yearly, i.e. approximately 1.3 Billion Units. Food wastage is growing at a significant CAGR.

Of the total food wasted, 16% is sent to landfills and 8.1% is recycled. Food waste recycling has increased gradually in the last three years. With enhancements in the food waste recycling process, the demand for recycling equipment has also increased, which has uplifted the sales of waste management equipment in the market

Growing Concern Regarding Industrial Waste Recycling to Spur the Demand for Waste Management Equipment

Growing environmental effects are making consumers more inclined towards industrial waste recycling. Increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of reducing industrial waste is the primary driver for industrial waste recycling equipment.

A major part of the global waste in developed countries is generated by the industrial sector. The demand for industrial waste recycling machines around the globe is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the anticipated increase in growth avenues in the global industrial waste management equipment market in the coming years.

Expanding Urban Population and Increase in Waste Generation Per Capita to Increase Demand for Waste Management Equipment.

Population growth around the globe has been one of the major factors impacting every major industry. With the ever-growing population, solid waste generation has also increased considerably over time.

Furthermore, with growth in industrialization and services, migration of population from rural to urban areas has also been on the rise. Hence, population growth is expected drive the demand for waste management equipment during the forecast period.

Waste Management Equipment Market Structure Analysis