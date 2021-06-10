Wearable Computing Market Current Situation and Growth and Forecast 2027 – Adidas AG , Apple , Fitbit , Garmin Ltd

Wearable computing is the technology ingrained in wearable accessories such as a wristband, watch to work as miniature electronic gadgets and facilitate ease in accessing technology. It is widely used for healthcare and media purpose. More than fashionable accessories, these devices are gaining popularity owing to smart and advanced features such as easy high portability and easy synchronization.

Increasing adoption of wearable gadgets such as smart watch, smart clothing, wearable camera, and activity monitoring device with advanced features such as lightweight, data monitoring, and enhanced portability are the factors driving the growth for the global wearable computing market. However, high in cost and less battery backup is curbing the extension for the wearable computing market. Moreover, due to increasing inclination towards smart wearable gadgets provides ample of lucrative opportunity for the global wearable computing market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1.Adidas AG

2.Apple Inc.

3.Fitbit Inc.

4.Garmin Ltd.

5.LG Electronics Inc.

6.Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. (Lenovo Group Ltd.)

7.Nike Inc.

8.Boston Scientific Corporation

9.Samsung

10.Sony Corporation

The “Global Wearable Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wearable computing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, product, industry vertical and geography. The global wearable computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wearable computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wearable computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, and industry vertical. On the basis of technology, the wearable computing market is segmented into computing technologies, display technologies, networking technologies and other. The wearable computing market on the basis of the product is classified into smart clothing, smart watches & bands, smart glasses and others. Based on industry vertical, the wearable computing market is segmented into defense & security, home automation, medical & healthcare, enterprise & industrial, fitness & wellness, media & entertainment and other.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wearable computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wearable computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the wearable computing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wearable computing market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

8. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

9. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. WEARABLE COMPUTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

