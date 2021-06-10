What are the Capital Costs for Setting Up Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Manufacturing Plant?

The “Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Industry also provides granular analysis of the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The major factors for the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market include the increased incidence of spinal disorders, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, and technological advancements in bone grafting products.

Spine disorders (SD) and the associated pain are a major medical, social, and economic problem, due to its high prevalence and the ever-increasing number of patients in the general population. In most of the SD cases, patients experience the pseudo-radicular pain, and in the majority, the pain results from degenerative changes in the spine, involving the intervertebral discs, facet joints, and soft tissues. Spine-related disorders are among the most frequently encountered problems in clinical medicine. Low back pain (LBP) is found to be affecting up to 80% of the population at some point in life. Every year, between 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer a spinal cord injury (SCI), around the world. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, 2016, the annual incidence of spinal cord injury (SCI) is approximately 54 cases per one million people in the United States, or about 17,500 new SCI cases each year. In 2016, the number of people with spinal cord injuries, in the United States, has been estimated to be approximately 2,82,000 persons, and this number is expected to increase in the coming years. The increasing incidence of spinal disorders, such as cervical spondylitis, prolapsed intervertebral disc, spinal stenosis, herniated disc, and vertebral fracture, helped in driving the spinal implants and surgery devices market, globally. Hence, the development of novel and effective technologies in spine care and devices is anticipated to drive the demand for these implants and devices.

Scope of the Report

As per the Scope of the Report, spinal implants are used in the surgeries to treat spinal deformities, such as isthmic spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis. Most of the spinal implants are generally made of metals. Spine surgery is one of the fastest-growing surgical techniques and has evolved into one of the major segments of the orthopedic and neurology industries. The market is segmented by technology, product, type of surgery, and geography.

Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market by Top Manufacturers:

Alphatec Spine Inc.

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical Inc.

K2M Inc.

Medtronic

NuVasive Inc.