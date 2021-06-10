What are the Capital Costs for Setting Up Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Manufacturing Plant?
The “Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Industry also provides granular analysis of the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.
The major factors for the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market include the increased incidence of spinal disorders, rising demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, and technological advancements in bone grafting products.
Spine disorders (SD) and the associated pain are a major medical, social, and economic problem, due to its high prevalence and the ever-increasing number of patients in the general population. In most of the SD cases, patients experience the pseudo-radicular pain, and in the majority, the pain results from degenerative changes in the spine, involving the intervertebral discs, facet joints, and soft tissues. Spine-related disorders are among the most frequently encountered problems in clinical medicine. Low back pain (LBP) is found to be affecting up to 80% of the population at some point in life. Every year, between 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer a spinal cord injury (SCI), around the world. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, 2016, the annual incidence of spinal cord injury (SCI) is approximately 54 cases per one million people in the United States, or about 17,500 new SCI cases each year. In 2016, the number of people with spinal cord injuries, in the United States, has been estimated to be approximately 2,82,000 persons, and this number is expected to increase in the coming years. The increasing incidence of spinal disorders, such as cervical spondylitis, prolapsed intervertebral disc, spinal stenosis, herniated disc, and vertebral fracture, helped in driving the spinal implants and surgery devices market, globally. Hence, the development of novel and effective technologies in spine care and devices is anticipated to drive the demand for these implants and devices.
Scope of the Report
As per the Scope of the Report, spinal implants are used in the surgeries to treat spinal deformities, such as isthmic spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis. Most of the spinal implants are generally made of metals. Spine surgery is one of the fastest-growing surgical techniques and has evolved into one of the major segments of the orthopedic and neurology industries. The market is segmented by technology, product, type of surgery, and geography.
Key Market Trends
The Open Surgery Segment, under Type of Surgery, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share, during the Forecast Period
A lumbar laminectomy, also known as an open decompression, is being typically performed to alleviate the pain caused by neural impingement that can result from lumbar spinal stenosis. The open spine surgery approach is an old school practice, and during this surgery, the surgeon creates a large incision in the back. The surgeon then begins dissecting the spinal muscles to pull them away from the bones. They visualize the surgical area and use the instruments to begin cutting the material away, compressing the nerves of the spine. Once the surgery is over, they remove the surgical instruments and stitch up the incision. However, the average time a patient stays in the hospital after their open spine surgery is around three hours and includes 400-500 mL of blood loss, as compared to a minimally-invasive procedure that lasts around 75 minutes and has around 40-50 mL of blood loss. The open back surgery has historically been the standard to treat herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, foraminal stenosis, and other neck and back problems. The benchmark is created by some open surgeries among other procedures in the treatments, thus holding the maximum market share. On the other hand, minimally-invasive surgery has provided patients with a safer and effective alternative to traditional open spine surgery. Hence, owing to the presence of minimally-invasive procedures in the market, open surgeries are not being preferred in the present scenario.
North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America holds a major share for the spinal implants and surgical devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The growth in the United States is driven by technological advancement, elderly patients expecting a higher level of function, and reimbursement models that incentivize complex fusion surgery and has helped in driving the spinal implants and surgical devices market. The interbody fusions were the most commonly performed spinal procedures in the United States. Another leading type of spinal fusion in the United States is a cervical fixation. In 2017, 85.5% of cervical fixation procedures in the United States were estimated to be performed via an anterior approach. The posterior procedures have gained popularity in recent years, and are expected to increase more rapidly than anterior procedures. In 2017, Aesculab launched the lumbar artificial disc replacement, the activL Artificial Disc, which is now available at several hospitals. It is considered to be the next evolution of artificial discs, as it has an extra dimension of motion, which is not found in any other product in the market. With this latest generation disc available in the United States, spine surgeons believe they can cost-effectively provide artificial disc replacement to patients, making traveling overseas for surgery unnecessary. Hence, the aforementioned new advances have helped in the growth of the market.
