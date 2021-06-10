What are the Key Driving Factors and Challenges in the Sealants Market Industry?

The “Sealants Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Sealants business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Sealants Industry also provides granular analysis of the Sealants market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The market for Sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the rising popularity of dental and surgical sealants. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Building and Construction segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing constructional activities in emerging economies.

– Increase in demand for automatic valves is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Accelerating Building & Construction Industry

– Sealants, owing to their characteristics and physical properties (such as, good cohesion, adhesion, elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, high elastic modulus of substrate, resistance to thermal expansion, environmental resistance to UV light, corrosion, salt water, rain, and other weathering conditions) have extensive use in the construction industry. Sealants are mainly used to seal the joints and gaps between substrates; hence, they are critical components of the construction industry. The chief purpose of sealants is to avoid air, water, and other elements from exiting or entering the structure.

– The pace of growth of the global construction industry stabilized in 2019. However, it is expected to increase during the coming years in regions like the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Construction is likely to be one of the most dynamic industrial sectors in the next 15 years and is utterly crucial to the evolution of prosperous societies around the world. The volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85%, to USD 15.5 trillion, globally, by 2030, with three countries, China, the United States, and India, leading the way and accounting for 57% of all global growth.

– Longer-term demand is expected to be evinced across all regions, but with particular strength in South America and Asia, where major construction and infrastructure improvement projects are planned. In Europe, the construction industry is stabilized; however, it is not expected to continue to decelerate.

– All such aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand from building and construction sector during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 with the largest consumption taking place in countries such as China and India.

– India is a growing economy and holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite the unfavorable global economic issues, robust urban consumption and increase in public investment have guided growth in the Indian economy. Industrial production, as well as the automotive, electrical & electronics, and manufacturing sectors have seen increased growth, with commercial, and government investments, as well as FDI involvement, driving the market for sealants in India.

– The major manufacturers of sealant in India are Arkema (Bostik), Ashland Inc., Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA, and 3M, among others. End-user industries, such as the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries, as well as the packaging industry, have seen increased growth with private and government investments, as well as FDI involvement, boosting the market for sealants at a larger scale in India.

– The Chinese construction sector is expected to grow by 5.9% in 2019. In China, as well as the global economy, was negatively impacted by the ongoing trade disputes. Local authorities resorted to increasing public investment in the infrastructure sector.

– All such aforementioned factors are expected to increase the usage of sealants in the Asia-pacific region over the forecast period.

