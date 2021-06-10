What are the Key Requirements for Setting Up Soybean Meal Manufacturing Plant?

Global “Soybean Meal Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Soybean Meal Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The soybean meal market was valued at USD 88.2 billion in the year 2019, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, to reach a value of USD 112.6 billion in the year 2024.

China is the largest soybean meal producing country, with a capacity of 75.2 million metric ton, followed by the United States with 42.2 million metric ton in 2017. The major importers of soybean meal are Vietnam, Belgium, Spain, and other countries. The major exporters are the United States, Italy, India, and other countries. Increase in demand for high quality protein in soybean will continue to drive higher demand for soybean meal, mainly from the animal feed industry over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Soybean meal is the byproduct left after extracting the oil from soybeans. Soybean meal is generally of two categories, which are high protein soybean meal with 47% – 49% protein and 3% fiber, which is obtained from dehulled seeds, and conventional soybean meal with 43% – 44% protein with hulls. Soybean meal market is segmented by application and geography. Soybean meal is used in the animal feed, food industry, beverage and healthcare products.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

