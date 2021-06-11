Algae Products Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

Algae Products Market Overview:

Algae are diverse eukaryotes microbial organisms that are found in water. They can be grown using sea water and waste water inappropriate for cultivating agricultural crops. These grow by harnessing sunlight through photosynthesis process, and consumption of carbon dioxide and nutrient such as nitrogen and phosphorus present in water. They play a diverse role in the ecosystem, including the foundation of the aquatic food chain by feeding fisheries in the ocean and inland ponds or river as well as removing harmful pollutants from water. Algae along with its species such as red algae, brown algae, and others are used in various applications such as chemicals, food & additives, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and fuel. Micro algae are used as a source of biofuel by extracting and processing their oil. Moreover, micro-algae, such as spirulina and chlorella, are consumed as a source of carbohydrate and protein in Asia, America, and Central Africa. At present, the use of algae in food is dominated by capsules sold as a source of essential vitamins and minerals. These capsules containing algal powder are sold as medicine to a wide variety of diseases. Micro-algae act as a ponderous fertilizer and can be used to retain atmospheric nitrogen in the soil, which causes an increase in the fertility of soil. Micro-algae can be plasticized and integrated into a various range of bioplastics that offer bio-based and bio-degradable property. It is used in the production of polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) that are biodegradable and bio-active thermoplastic.

The global algae products market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increase in global population and rise in demand of convenience food product such as pasta, drinks, cakes, bread, gravies, and pastry. In addition, growth in demand for food additive increases the nutritional value of food, which is expected to further boost the growth of the algae products market. Moreover, increase in demand for livestock feed for fish farming coupled with the demand for fish oil is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, consumption of algae-based pharmaceutical product causes side effects such as lower blood pressure. Moreover, decrease in calcium level in women is expected to hamper the global algae products market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, promotion of algae research and production by the various government all over the globe to reduce carbon footprint is expected to escalate their market growth during the forecast period. In addition, reduction in cost by the development of technology to manufacture bio-fuel from algae-based species coupled with the production of by-product such as feed stock for animals is further expected to increase the growth of the algae products market during the forecast period.

The global algae products market is segmented based on type, source, form, application, and region. Based on type, the algae product market is classified into spirulina, chlorella, astaxanthin, beta carotene, and hydrocolloids. The global algae products market is classified based on source into brown algae, blue-green algae, red algae, and green algae. By form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. While the application segment comprises of food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care, chemicals, feed, fuel and pharmaceuticals. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report include euglena Co., Ltd., Algae Systems LLC., Cyanotech Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Algenol Biofuels Inc., BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Corbion, Algatechnologies, Cellana Inc., and Earthrise Nutritional.

Algae Products Market Key Market Segments:

By Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Astaxanthin

Beta Carotene

Hydrocolloids (Agar, Alginates, and Carrageenans)

By Source

Brown Algae

Blue-Green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Fuel

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

